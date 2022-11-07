Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! Having owned multiple franchises and businesses in his career, he uses his expertise to helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. It's 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!! Call Andy at (404) 973-9901 today or email him: andy@myperfectfranchise.net



The Result: UVa hung around until the end, but ultimately came up short, losing 31-28 to No. 17 North Carolina at Scott Stadium. The Hoos couldn’t hang on despite leading at the half and again in the third quarter, and in the process fell to 3-6 overall, 1-5 in ACC play with three games remaining. The Turning Point: There wasn’t one specific play but the game turned in the third quarter. UVa led 14-10 at the break and then both teams traded touchdowns thereafter. But Carolina would go on to score two more, while the Wahoos failed to match and found themselves in a 31-21 hole from which they wouldn’t climb out. The Stat That Tells the Story: UVa had the only turnover in the game, with Brennan Armstrong picked off in UNC territory. That play didn’t define the game, but a touchdown on that drive would’ve put UVa up 14-3 early. Wahoo of the Week: We’re going with tight end Sackett Wood, who stepped up in a big way on Saturday. He had a career game, catching a team-high six catches for 94 yards and nearly scoring a touchdown in the third quarter, going out of bounds just before the goal line.

Report Card

Offense: I’m going to preface everything I’m about to write with this: UNC’s defense isn’t very good. It’s possible that Virginia’s production was as much a result of the opposing defense not being able to get stops as it was an improvement from the Hoos. With that out of the way, this was a much better effort from the offense, especially when you consider injuries to UVa’s top three receivers and the starting running back sent the Cavaliers into the contest very short handed. They finished the game with 418 yards of offense and had a balanced attack, throwing for 232 and running for 186. They had one turnover and allowed just one sack and two TFL’s in the loss. And perhaps most encouraging, the red zone offense was much, much better: UVa went 4-for-4 in the red zone, scoring touchdowns on all of those drives. There were some missed opportunities, of course. Virginia marched into UNC territory on every first-half drive with the exception of the last one and came away with 14 points on those four trips. That’s not a terrible return, but with four drives at the UNC 39 or better, a third score, even if it was a field goal, could have proved quite useful. Armstrong made some nice throws but had some misses as well, and finished below 50 percent passing. The interception was probably his worst throw of the day, putting the ball behind Luke Wentz across the middle, with Carolina’s Storm Duck hauling in the deflection. Still, it was nice to see a more competent attack in this game. And with the usual suspects at receiver out of the game, it felt like Armstrong and his teammates were doing a better job simply running the offense and making the play that is there to be made rather than trying to force the issue. We mentioned Wood’s big game, but freshman receiver J.R. Wilson was also a bright spot, catching five passes for 61 yards. Wood and Wilson, two players that didn’t factor into the attack much at all previously, combined for 11 catches and 145 yards; for comparison, Keytaon Thompson, Dontayvion Wicks, and Lavel Davis combined for seven catches for 103 yards last week against Miami. It will be interesting to see if the rotation at receiver gets shaken up a bit now, when the “big three” receivers return to action. The running backs deserve a hat tip, too. Mike Hollins took 16 carries for 75 yards, while Xavier Brown and Ronnie Walker both found the end zone for the first time this season. It wasn’t a perfect effort, but it’s hard to fault the offense for Saturday’s loss. They ran and threw the ball enough to move the ball, and scored touchdowns on all of their red zone trips. The blocking was solid, with few negative plays allowed, and the offense turned it over just one time. The depth options stepped up and made plays with the offense decimated by injury. Not perfect, but it was a step in the right direction, and the first time the offense has scored four touchdowns in a game against an FBS opponent this season. Grade: B

Tony Elliott and the Cavaliers continue to struggle in his first year at the helm. (USATSI)