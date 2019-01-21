

The Result: The fourth-ranked Cavaliers struggled from 3-point territory and allowed the top-ranked Blue Devils to score too easily in a 72-70 loss on Saturday evening in Durham. It snapped UVa's nine-game winning streak over ranked teams, its five-game streak over a Top-10 team, its 13-game road winning streak, and moved the Hoos to 1-30 all-time against No. 1-ranked teams while notting four teams atop the ACC at 4-1. The Turning Point: In game this tight, with 14 ties and 15 lead changes, there are a number of possible turning points. But with under 12 minutes left the Hoos had finally gotten the lead back and lost a golden opportunity to extend it in between media timeouts. Instead, they turned it over twice and once Duke got the lead with 9:55 left to play, the Cavaliers never were able to get back out in front. The Stat That Tells the Story: Again, in a game this tight there are several numbers that could fit here. But the one that stands out the most is that Duke scored almost as many second-chance points (13) as the Wahoos shooting percentage from beyond the arc (17.6). Wahoo of the Game: It's De'Andre Hunter. On a night when Duke's freshmen phenoms were on full display, Hunter showed he too belong in that NBA Draft Lottery conversation. He scored 18 points on 8-fro-14 shooting, grabbed four boards, and added an assist as well. Ty Jerome certainly had a big second half and Jay Huff again had some nice moments. But Hunter's play carried Virginia at times and the sheer amount of ball screen action he and Jerome ran to required it.



Why didn't the Cavaliers win it?

The simple answer is that RJ Barrett and Zion Williamson, who combined to score 57 points on 21-for-35 shooting, just got to the rim way too often. Duke scored 46 of its 72 points in the paint and that's not a recipe for success for a pack-line team. In a matchup that ended up being very much about the one-on-one offense—there were 54 baskets and just 14 assists in this game—Barrett and Williamson were able to get too much space. Duke's ability to switch everything on D caused Tony Bennett to change things up on offense but on this night at least the Wahoos couldn't produce enough or stop the future pros enough to get the win and remain the nation's only unbeaten.



And what does this mean for UVa going forward?

Given that these two teams meet again on February 9th, the long-term impact of this loss is interesting. It makes sense that Virginia comes out of this game with some areas to improve on but there's also the reality that no team in the country can challenge the pack-line the way Duke can or defend UVa the way the Blue Devils can, either. Of course, next month they will likely have starting PG Tre Jones back and truth be told they are not likely to be switching everything when he's on the floor. That being said, this sort of shooting night—especially given the way Virginia has been rolling from outside—is exactly the kind of game that fans worry about come March. But even on this night, facing an incredible effort by two sure-fire pros in one of college basketball's most storied venues, the Wahoos came up just one possession short. For January, that's a pretty solid lesson. All in all, Saturday's result tells us that UVa is among the best two teams in the country and there's plenty of reason to be excited about what will be a great rest of ACC play and beyond.