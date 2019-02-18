

The Result: Fourth-ranked Virginia shot 34.5 percent from the floor—its worst performance in an ACC game this season—but got a game-high 22 points from Kyle Guy and some clutch free throws late in a 60-54 win over the Irish. The Wahoos are now 22-2 on the year with a 10-2 record in the league. The Turning Point: With UVa leading by 10 with less than five minutes left, the Irish rallied behind an 8-0 run before the Wahoos hit six key free throws in the final 23.6 seconds to ice the victory. The Stat That Tells the Story: In addition to struggling to make (open) shots against the Notre Dame zone, the Cavaliers also committed all eight of their turnovers in the second half. While that might not tell the story of this particular game it underscores the story of UVa's last month and frames what's ahead down the stretch. Wahoo of the Game: It's De'Andre Hunter. In putting together the third double-double of his career with 20 points and 10 rebounds (a career high), Hunter took over in spots when UVa needed it. At one point, he made six straight shots with many of them coming in the middle of the Irish zone. Though it was far from perfect—he shot 6-for-11 from the floor—what Hunter did was enough for the Hoos to hold on for a win on day when they clearly didn't have their best stuff.



Why did the Cavaliers win it?



Hunter and Guy were just too good and Notre Dame simply missed too many looks, including a 4-for-13 outing from leading scorer John Mooney. It's hard to avoid the obvious here: This game should've never been this close (more on that in a minute). Ultimately, even though Virginia struggled to hit open looks and didn't make a field goal over the final 6:37 of the game, the stretch with Ty Jerome in the middle of the zone woke the offense up, the defense got enough stops, and the Hoos were solid at the charity stripe when it counted. In fact, not only did they make 14 of 17 attempts in the game but that included making 10 of their last 11 including all six in the final 25 seconds. When you make those, you typically win.



What does this mean for UVa going forward?



Virginia led by as many as 30 in South Bend, so there's really no reason for the rematch to have been a one-possession game in the final minute. That's not solely because of how rough things have been going for the Irish this season but also because of UVa's potential. Yet, the reality is that it was indeed that close and that says more about the home team than anything else. The offense hasn't been nearly as good since that win at Notre Dame and the increase in turnovers would naturally seem like a big reason why. A team that plays UVa's pace can't both shoot poorly from the floor and turn it over at such a heavy clip. Overall, one could point to Jerome's back injury and his subsequent performances as a reason for UVa's offensive inconsistency of late as well as the increasing number of minutes where Kihei Clark and Jack Salt are on the floor together. While this may not have been a solid game, hitting free throws late to get a W in the ACC isn't anything to take for granted either. In fact, one could argue that doing well from the line on a day when your team is struggling on offense means a lot. Unfortunately, those who are undeterred by the close result as well as those who worry about what an effort like this could mean for the team are (for another 12 hours or so at least) both right. Only time will really tell.