The Result: Second-ranked UVa was pushed briefly before the Wahoos used a 23-5 run over almost exactly 10 minutes of action Saturday afternoon in a 73-49 blowout of Pittsburgh. With the win the Hoos moved to 26-2 on the year with a 14-2 mark in ACC play. The Turning Point: After Terrell Brown made one of two at the line to tie things up with 15:02 left in the first half, Mamadi Diakite scored off an offensive board, De'Andre Hunter buried a 3-pointer, and the Cavaliers never trailed again. In fact, Pitt never got closer than 22 in the second half. The Stat That Tells the Story: As if holding a team scoreless for more than six and a half minutes wasn't sign enough of just how much of a mismatch this one was, the Panthers had more turnovers (10) in the first half than they had made field goals (six). Wahoo of the Game: It's Kyle Guy. He may have played a season-low 25 minutes in this game but he was still every bit as good as he's been all year long. Guy scored a game-high 17 points while making five 3-pointers. It was his 14th career game of making at least five 3s. And with those five, he moved into fifth on the school's single-season list with 86 makes from 3-point territory. Plus, his 220 as a Wahoo put him one back of J.R. Reynolds for fifth all-time at UVa, two back from Sean Singletary in fourth, and 17 back from Harold Deane for third.



Why did the Cavaliers win it?



As it has been in several wins this season, the simplest explanation for why Virginia won this game is that the Cavaliers are simply a much, much better team than Pittsburgh. The Panthers have a coach who is likely to bring a good bit of talent to the Steel City and even this team's major contributors have largely been newcomers that are at Pitt thanks to Jeff Capel. Still, UVa is not even in the same league right now and absent an incredibly uncharacteristically efficient and effective game, the Panthers were not going to mount a serious challenge this weekend. The Cavaliers are elite, as Capel put it, and they showed his young Pitt team exactly what elite looks like. For the second game in a row, Virginia didn't play down to its competition, got rolling early, and never looked back on the way to a victory that was every bit as easy as it should have been.



What does this mean for UVa going forward?



After not hitting a 3-pointer last week in the comeback win at Louisville, it's safe to say Guy is back in the groove with two regular-season games remaining and the postseason looming. A 5-for-7 afternoon beyond the arc is nothing scoff at regardless of the competition. Elsewhere, the Hoos continued to have success inside in this one, with 28 of their 73 points coming in the paint. While they still turned it over 10 times, several of those came after the starters had been replaced and none of the 10 was attributed to Kihei Clark. While Diakite, Jay Huff, and Braxton Key are likely the non-"Big Three" who matter most for UVa there's no doubt that Clark's a key cog in what happens to this team over the next month. When he plays like he did in this game, going for six points, four assists, three boards, and no turnovers in 28 minutes, good things tend to happen for UVa. He has 16 assists and just one turnover in his last four games and that includes none in the last three. There isn't but so much you can take away from a blowout like this but the continued shooting of Guy, the scoring inside, and the decision making of Clark certainly are noteworthy.