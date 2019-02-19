

The Result: Third-ranked UVa held No. 20 Virginia Tech to just 39.7 percent shooting from the field, including a season-worst 10.7 percent shooting night from beyond the arc, in a 64-58 win at Cassell Coliseum last night. The Wahoos are now 23-2 (11-2 ACC) this season. The Turning Point: The Hokies had cut it to five with less than 10 minutes left before Ty Jerome buried a 3-pointer to push the lead back to three possessions. Tech would only get it back to two possessions with three seconds left and the outcome well in hand. The Stat That Tells the Story: Tech had a miserable night shooting the ball from 3-point range. The Hokies came in as one of the nation's best, making 41.8 percent of their 3-point attempts which was the fourth-best national average. In this game, Tech made just three shots from long range out of 28 attempts. For a team that came in getting roughly 40 percent of its points from deep, six points wasn't going to cut it. Wahoo of the Game: It's Kyle Guy. His 23 points on 8-for-15 shooting, including a 6-for-13 night from deep, carried the Hoos once again. And he ended up with a team-high seven rebounds for good measure. Most of his scoring (17 points) came in a first half where UVa committed eight turnovers, played without De'Andre Hunter most of the way due to foul trouble, and allowed Tech to shoot 46.4 percent from the floor. Needless to say, he was exactly what the Cavaliers desperately needed.



Why did the Cavaliers win it?



Virginia Tech simply isn't going to win many games—or any games, really— where the Hokies shoot that poorly from 3-point territory. Many of those misses came down to just not making shots but especially in the second half you could see the fatigue and how the game was taking its toll. The pack-line defense relies on that, requiring you to work hard to get good looks and benefiting from the way that fatigue snowballs. To its credit, UVa did a much better job in that second half of making Tech earn those looks. With Guy, Jerome, and even Braxton Key able to connect from long range, it allowed the Hoos to keep the pressure on and the Hokies simply buckled.



What does this mean for UVa going forward?



We must start with turnovers which, as has been the case of late, were a real problem once again. In fact, between the second half Saturday in the win over Notre Dame and the first half last night against Tech, UVa turned it over 16 times. On a night when the Hokies couldn't hit the broad side of a barn from deep, allowing them to score 13 points off of your turnovers was almost a recipe for disaster. Giving up 21 second-chance points was too, though UVa did score 13 of its own off offensive rebounds. Still, Virginia won this game because its 3-point shooting did enough and the second-half defense was markedly better. Against a team that's playing without its best player, that's enough to win even on the road in front of a hostile crowd. But it's not a life you want to keep living. The most encouraging sign for UVa coming out of this game was the play of Key, who had missed nine 3s in a row before making one with 5:51 left, the first of two he'd hit in the final six minutes. The Cavaliers are at their best when he and Mamadi Diakite are on the floor with the Big Three of Guy, Jerome, and Hunter. The more Key plays and plays well, the better off UVa will be. But the turnover trend needs to end and it needs to end soon.