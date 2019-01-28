Take Two: Breaking down what matters from Virginia's win at ND
The Result: The third-ranked Wahoos pummeled the Irish on Saturday afternoon, getting 19 points and seven boards from De'Andre Hunter and putting four others in double-figures scoring on the way to an 82-55 victory that moved Virginia to 18-1 (6-1 ACC) on the year. The Cavaliers scored 40 points in each half, giving them six such 20-minute periods so far in league play.
The Turning Point: After the Wake game, I mentioned in this space how that one was basically over at the tip. While Notre Dame has more overall talent and is a tougher team to beat, UVa was once again in attack mode right from the jump. The Hoos made four of their first five shots and Notre Dame didn't score until the 13:35 mark in the first half. The rout was clearly on.
The Stat That Tells the Story: When UVa jumped out to that 8-0 lead the Irish were 0-for-8 from the field. It was a theme that carried throughout the game, as it seemed like the Hoos were every bit as efficient (shooting 52.2 percent from the field, 44.4 percent from deep) as Notre Dame was inefficient (36.1 percent from the floor, 27.6 percent from beyond the arc). That Virginia did all of this while only turning the ball over twice—once in each half—says a lot, too.
Wahoo of the Game: It's Mamadi Diakite. Hunter was once again very good, making nine of 15 shots and dishing out a pair of assists in addition to his work on the glass. But Diakite's game—10 points (4-for-6 shooting, including his only 3-point attempt), seven rebounds, and four blocks—was something to see. When Notre Dame's John Mooney hit back to back 3s in the second half, UVa made the switch and Diakite shut off his water immediately. It was the sort of outing that you remember later in the season.
Why did the Cavaliers win it?
The Irish are banged up, they're relying on a lot of youth, and even in this game they missed a lot of shots (ND was 8-for-29 from 3-point territory). UVa, meanwhile, was locked in from the start and it showed. The Wahoos dominated this game in every way, including that absurd turnover stat. Even when Notre Dame tried to make a run in the second half, cutting it to 54-42 with 13:24 left, a timeout by the Cavaliers and then a subsequent 20-5 run left no doubt. There's no way around the fact that Virginia was the much better team and for the second game in a row the Hoos showed it from start to finish.
And what does this mean for UVa going forward?
There's a lot that can be gleaned from a team going out there and doing what it is "supposed" to do. Though that hasn't really been a problem in recent years, the fact that Virginia has responded to the narrow loss at Duke by blowing out both of these league opponents and doing it so quickly tells you plenty about where the players are mentally right now. It's always tricky to extrapolate out too much from beating a bad team but on the road in a game where weather delayed the team's arrival, it's good to see the Wahoos be who they are. And perhaps even more importantly, it was good to see Diakite go out and really start to scratch the surface on his full potential. And he did all of that in just 21 minutes without picking up a foul. It cannot be overstated what his continued development could mean for this program.
