



The Result: The third-ranked Wahoos pummeled the Irish on Saturday afternoon, getting 19 points and seven boards from De'Andre Hunter and putting four others in double-figures scoring on the way to an 82-55 victory that moved Virginia to 18-1 (6-1 ACC) on the year. The Cavaliers scored 40 points in each half, giving them six such 20-minute periods so far in league play.

The Turning Point: After the Wake game, I mentioned in this space how that one was basically over at the tip. While Notre Dame has more overall talent and is a tougher team to beat, UVa was once again in attack mode right from the jump. The Hoos made four of their first five shots and Notre Dame didn't score until the 13:35 mark in the first half. The rout was clearly on.

The Stat That Tells the Story: When UVa jumped out to that 8-0 lead the Irish were 0-for-8 from the field. It was a theme that carried throughout the game, as it seemed like the Hoos were every bit as efficient (shooting 52.2 percent from the field, 44.4 percent from deep) as Notre Dame was inefficient (36.1 percent from the floor, 27.6 percent from beyond the arc). That Virginia did all of this while only turning the ball over twice—once in each half—says a lot, too.

Wahoo of the Game: It's Mamadi Diakite. Hunter was once again very good, making nine of 15 shots and dishing out a pair of assists in addition to his work on the glass. But Diakite's game—10 points (4-for-6 shooting, including his only 3-point attempt), seven rebounds, and four blocks—was something to see. When Notre Dame's John Mooney hit back to back 3s in the second half, UVa made the switch and Diakite shut off his water immediately. It was the sort of outing that you remember later in the season.



