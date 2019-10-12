Wahoo of the Week: For the second straight game, it’s Hasise Dubois , who pulled down seven catches for 93 yards in the losing effort before exiting with an injury that left his left arm in a sling after the game.

The Turning Point: When UVa trailed 7-3 at the end of the third quarter, the Hoos failed to score a touchdown after having 1st and goal at the 4-yard line and 3rd and Goal at the 1. They settled for three points and Miami would go on to score three of its own and maintain a four-point lead.

Virginia did a much better job taking care of the football on Friday night. Bryce Perkins didn’t throw any interceptions and the one time he put the ball on the ground he recovered it. UVa’s lone turnover on the night proved very costly, however, with Mike Hollins fumbling away what looked like a promising third-quarter drive with the Hoos down 7-3. Virginia didn’t lose the game with turnovers, but still finished with a negative turnover margin for the game and had plenty of other empty possessions that didn’t result in a takeaway.

It’s hard to give the defense too much credit for this, as Miami never really emphasized the run game. On the night, the Hurricanes threw it 27 times and rushed 25 times, including nine carries from N’Kosi Perry many of which were designed throws that turned into scrambles. Virginia did put the Canes in plenty of 3rd-and-long situations and did a good job getting off the field. Miami finished the game 2-for-10 on 3rd down and didn’t get its second conversion until well into the 4th quarter.





Offense: If you watched the game, you know what grade the offense is receiving in today’s retrospective. The Cavaliers didn’t score a touchdown and haven’t in six straight quarters, going back to their loss in South Bend. And the offense didn’t fail for lack of opportunities: The Wahoos had six drives that got inside the 25-yard line. The results? Three made field goals, one missed field goal, a fumble, and a turnover on downs. Miami reached the red zone just three times and walked away with 17 points. That was the difference in the game.

The box score itself would be vexing for someone that saw the score and didn’t watch the game. UVa out-gained Miami 326-265 and led 10-for-19 on 3rd down compared to 2-for-10 for the Hurricanes. The Hoos turned the ball over just once and the fumble didn’t lead to points. They controlled the clock, winning the time of possession battle by nearly 10 minutes. They committed just three penalties in the game. The protection wasn’t close to perfect—allowing five sacks and seven tackles for loss—but wasn’t nearly as bad as against Notre Dame.

So how does one explain nine points and no touchdowns in 90 minutes of game action? The answer is actually relatively simple. The Cavaliers don’t have an identity on offense.

Are they a physical, power running team? Nope. Through six games, there still isn’t anything resembling a successful running attack. Last season, Jordan Ellis rushed for 1,026 yards and 10 touchdowns and Perkins made play after play with his legs, rushing for 923 yards, which includes all of the negative yards lost on sacks. This season, Wayne Taulapapa has 210 yards on 57 attempts and Perkins is on pace for 380 rushing yards in 12 games. Hollins got his first playing time at running back since the William & Mary game and promptly coughed up a fumble at a very inopportune time. It’s a learning experience for a freshman who hopefully won’t make that mistake again. Perkins looked a little more explosive without the knee brace but still not what we saw from him in 2018.

Does UVa win consistently up front? Nope. The blocking isn’t consistently good enough to give Perkins time to throw and has been downright costly at times. A lot of the problems with the running game can be attributed to a lack of running lanes as well.

If they can’t run the ball, are the Hoos a spread-to-throw air-raid team? Not really. Their biggest strength on offense seems to be Joe Reed and Dubois at wide receiver. Without those two, combining for 12 catches and 126 yards including several big-time 3rd-down catches, it’s hard to say how bad the offense could be. Perkins does a lot of things well at quarterback and he had a decent passing day (252 yards, no interceptions). But Virginia averages 254 yards per game through the air, with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions through six games. The Cavaliers rank 56th nationally in passing yards per game and 76th in passing touchdowns.

So what does Virginia want to do on offense? The answer appears to be control the clock and grind out games with a short passing game. But it’s going to be hard to turn that sort of offense into a consistently good group without turning your relatively low number of drives into touchdowns, being able to convert short-yardage situations, avoiding negative plays, and taking care of the football. UVa struggles in all of those areas right now. Last year, the Cavaliers were rock bottom nationally when it came to converting red zone drives into touchdowns. This season, UVa has crossed the goal line on 55.6 percent of its drives in the red zone, 93rd best nationally. UVa has struggled to convert short-yardage situations, as we saw on the first half turnover on downs on 4th and 1, and when they lost three yards on 3rd and goal from a yard out late in the third quarter.

A lot of the criticism of Virginia’s offense goes to “playcalling,” and without a doubt, both that and execution of the plays called have been problematic at times. UVa is still trying to figure out a way to scheme around having a below average offensive line, because at this point, a dramatic improvement seems very unlikely. Perkins hasn’t bailed the offense out quite as much as he did last year, and the results are what we all saw last night. But the biggest problem right now is the overall design: UVa doesn’t have strengths that are good enough to make up for the weaknesses, and it seems like the staff hasn’t quite figured out a way to maximize Perkins skillset, which would be a shame as players as dynamic as him don’t come through Charlottesville too often.

Bronco Mendenhall has said several times that organizations are perfectly designed for the results they will achieve. And right now, Virginia’s offense is designed for mediocrity at best, and at worst, what we saw on Friday in Miami.

Grade: F





Defense: The Wahoos did more than enough to win this game. The Hurricanes scored on their opening drive and then had just 15 total yards for the remainder of the first half. Miami had just seven points going into the fourth quarter as UVa kept its struggling offense within a score until the final whistle. Miami eventually created some positive plays in the fourth quarter, but the 17 points allowed by the Cavaliers was certainly good enough to win the game if the offense had executed better in the red zone. The good play on defense will be largely overshadowed by the offensive woes but more important the devastating injury suffered by Bryce Hall, which looks like a season-ending one. De’Vante Cross was thrown in at cornerback, and did a decent job coming over from safety considering the circumstances. Losing Hall could dramatically impact Virginia’s secondary, which is already thin at cornerback with Darius Bratton and Heskin Smith lost for the season. UVa got pressure on Perry, and both Noah Taylor and Charles Snowden did a nice job off the edge. The defense didn’t force a turnover, which is an area that they need to improve upon going forward considering the offense could use as much help as they can get at the moment.

While Virginia’s offense struggles, the defense has remained consistent, and has kept the Hoos in every game. If they can continue to play like they have, which now becomes a taller task with their best player out, then the Cavaliers will have a shot to win any and all of their remaining games.

Grade: A-





Special Teams: The missed field goal by Brian Delaney in the second quarter proved somewhat costly, but ultimately didn’t have a major impact on the final result. The UVa kicker did make his other three attempts, which kept the Hoos in the game and provided their only points on the night. Nash Griffin did a nice job punting and helped the Cavaliers win the field position battle on the night. Speaking of field position, Reed once again flipped the field with a long kick return, setting up Virginia at the Miami 27-yard line, trailing 10-6. UVa didn’t gain any yards on that drive, and settled for a field goal. Hall’s injury came on special teams, which was tough to see, and highlights the danger of having star players play those extra snaps. Still, the special teams groups have been a strength for the Cavaliers this season and that injury could’ve happened just as easily on defense. Special teams didn’t win the game for the Hoos but certainly didn’t cost them the game either.

Grade: B+



