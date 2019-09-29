Take Two: Revisiting the keys and grading UVa's loss at ND
The Result: No. 10 Notre Dame rallied from a 17-14 halftime deficit to hand No. 18 UVa its first loss of the season, besting the Hoos 35-20 at home. The loss drops the Cavaliers to 4-1 on the year heading into their first open date.
The Turning Point: The first strip sack of Bryce Perkins in the third quarter, which was returned by Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa to the UVa 7-yard line, setting up the go-ahead score after the Irish struggled to close the first half. Notre Dame led the rest of the way.
The Stat That Tells the Story: The Irish recorded eight sacks and 13 tackles for loss, overwhelming Virginia’s offensive line after halftime and forcing two critical fumbles that led to their first 14 points of the second half.
Wahoo of the Week: It’s Hasise Dubois, who had an excellent showing in South Bend, hauling in nine receptions for 143 yards (both career highs) as well the go-ahead touchdown in the second quarter.
Bronco’s Winning Formula:
24+ Points?: No (20)
+1 Turnover Margin?: No (-4)
+5 Average Starting Field Position?: No (-3)
Keys to Victory
1) Continue to create havoc.
Virginia wasn’t as disruptive on defense in this game as the Hoos were in the first four but they still did a decent job bottling up the Irish passing attack and Ian Book in particular. They sacked Book twice and had three tackles for loss in the game. Notre Dame’s offense feasted on turnovers produced by its defense but UVa’s defense certainly did enough to keep the Hoos in the game.
Grade: B
2) Get the ball out quickly in the passing game.
The offense, on the other hand, made too many mistakes to hang on to the lead they built for themselves in the second quarter. Perkins was assaulted by the Irish pass rush after the break, and eventually the Cavaliers couldn’t play a clean enough game to survive a tough road test. He was sacked eight times in the loss, and despite a lot of passing yards and some early success through the air Virginia’s offensive line remains a liability heading into the middle portion of the schedule. Simply put, this was UVa’s biggest weakness coming into the game and Notre Dame exposed it, taking advantage of an offensive line that has struggled all season.
Grade: D
Report Card
