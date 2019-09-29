



The Result: No. 10 Notre Dame rallied from a 17-14 halftime deficit to hand No. 18 UVa its first loss of the season, besting the Hoos 35-20 at home. The loss drops the Cavaliers to 4-1 on the year heading into their first open date.

The Turning Point: The first strip sack of Bryce Perkins in the third quarter, which was returned by Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa to the UVa 7-yard line, setting up the go-ahead score after the Irish struggled to close the first half. Notre Dame led the rest of the way.

The Stat That Tells the Story: The Irish recorded eight sacks and 13 tackles for loss, overwhelming Virginia’s offensive line after halftime and forcing two critical fumbles that led to their first 14 points of the second half.

Wahoo of the Week: It’s Hasise Dubois, who had an excellent showing in South Bend, hauling in nine receptions for 143 yards (both career highs) as well the go-ahead touchdown in the second quarter.



