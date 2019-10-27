Take Two: Revisiting the keys and grading UVa's loss at UL
The Result: UVa fell flat in the second half and dropped its third game in the last four, losing at Louisville 28-21. The Hoos fell to 5-3 on the year with a 3-2 record in ACC play.
The Turning Point: A Bryce Perkins interception just before the half. The Wahoos were likely to add to their 14-7 lead, right at the edge of the red zone just before intermission. The turnover killed the drive and the Hoos led by seven at the break before eventually allowing 21 straight points in the losing effort.
The Stat That Tells the Story: Louisville out-rushed UVa 227-78 in the win, 251 to 108 in sack-adjusted rush yards.
Wahoo of the Week: It’s Eli Hanback, who had one of his better games as a Wahoo, finishing with six tackles (three for loss) along with a career-high two sacks in Saturday’s loss.
Bronco’s Winning Formula:
24+ Points?: No (21)
+1 Turnover Margin?: No (-2)
+5 Average Starting Field Position?: Yes (+7)
Keys to Victory
1) Limit explosive plays.
Virginia’s defense did a decent job in this regard in the first half, and went into the break up a touchdown on the Cards. Louisville had three explosive plays (15+ yard passes or 10+ yard runs) in the first half, all of which came in the first quarter. One of those plays was a 77-yard touchdown to get the Cardinals on the board, but outside of that play UVa’s defense did a decent job limiting the damage. But after halftime Louisville was able to hit seven more explosive plays, which helped the Cards keep drives alive and cash in with scores. Most of their big plays came on the ground and three of their four touchdowns on the day came on big plays. Virginia didn’t struggle throughout the afternoon but had trouble after halftime allowing Louisville’s athletes to get going and create too much, the kind of thing the Cavaliers have done a good job avoiding for most of the season.
Grade: C-
2) Run the ball effectively.
UVa’s running game got off to a promising start, with two rushing scores in the first half. But in the second, the Hoos got away from the run and the offense’s production started slipping as a result. Virginia rushed for 60 yards and those two scores in the first half but just 18 yards on 14 attempts after halftime. Louisville’s run defense had struggled coming into this game, allowing 4.9 yards per carry. And with the weather concerns, it seemed like keeping the ball on the ground would give the Cavaliers the best chance to win yet they were never really able to get the ground game going, which has been a theme all season.
Grade: D
Report Card
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news