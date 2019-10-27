



The Result: UVa fell flat in the second half and dropped its third game in the last four, losing at Louisville 28-21. The Hoos fell to 5-3 on the year with a 3-2 record in ACC play.

The Turning Point: A Bryce Perkins interception just before the half. The Wahoos were likely to add to their 14-7 lead, right at the edge of the red zone just before intermission. The turnover killed the drive and the Hoos led by seven at the break before eventually allowing 21 straight points in the losing effort.

The Stat That Tells the Story: Louisville out-rushed UVa 227-78 in the win, 251 to 108 in sack-adjusted rush yards.

Wahoo of the Week: It’s Eli Hanback, who had one of his better games as a Wahoo, finishing with six tackles (three for loss) along with a career-high two sacks in Saturday’s loss.





