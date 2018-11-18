The Turning Point: When Georgia Tech recovered a fumble that deflected off of Darrius Bratton on a punt and started a drive at the UVa 41-yard line. That led to Tech’s lone touchdown drive of the day and UVa played catch-up for the remainder of the game.





Score early and score often.

UVa’s offense came out swinging again on Saturday. After falling behind 3-0, the Cavaliers marched down the field for a touchdown. It was their sixth touchdown this season on their opening drive. Virginia went into halftime with 21 points and held a five-point lead and prepared to get the ball to start the second half. The offense moved the ball efficiently in the first half and outside of the safety on the drive that started at their own 1-yard line, they were met with little resistance from the Tech defense. UVa looked poised to have a big scoring day heading into halftime but wasn't able to keep it rolling after the break. The path to victory included getting a lead and making Georgia Tech play from behind, while continuing to put up points. Mission accomplished on the first part but not on the second.

Grade: B-







Get stops on 3rd and 4th down.

Georgia Tech finished 10-for-18 on 3rd down, which indicates that its offense had its way with the defense when they needed to. But against the Jackets, a lot of those 3rd down plays are short-yardage situations and the law of averages dictates that a higher number of those plays will be converted than there would if you had a passing team in a 3rd and medium. Virginia’s defense got timely stops on 3rd down to force field-goal attempts rather than allowing touchdowns, and on Georgia Tech’s overtime possession the Cavalier defense held them to another field-goal attempt. Georgia Tech attempted just one 4th down and Tobias Oliver was stoned by the UVa defense. Virginia played bend-but-don’t-break defense all day, and did a pretty good job on 3rd and 4th down, especially when the Jackets got into UVa territory.

Grade: B+



