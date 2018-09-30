The Turning Point: When Ryan Finley recovered his own fumble on 4th and short, and after video review, was determined to be past the line to gain. That one call wasn’t the reason the Cavaliers lost, but it changed a game that was 10-7 NC State just before half to a 17-7 game and eventually 20-7 after a UVa turnover.

Make State sustain drives instead of hitting big plays over the top.

NC State’s passing game was clearly the best that UVa has seen this year and probably the best that they will see. The Wolfpack didn’t have any big-play touchdowns on the day. All four of their scores came from inside the 20-yard line. But Virginia’s defense did give up a number of big passing plays down the field, including a 39-yard completion on the first drive of the game, which led to a field goal. UVa’s recipe for beating the Wolfpack included playing bend-but-don’t-break defense and try to hold the Pack out of the end zone even if they give up long drives. Virginia wasn’t able to do that and State extended a number of drives with long completions on 3rd down or defensive penalties that bailed out the offense on stops. UVa tried not to allow too many big plays and keep the play in front of them, but too many errors on 3rd and long kept the game out of reach.

Grade: C-





Get a superhuman effort from Perkins.

Perkins, like he has all season, made a few individual plays that in turn made something happen and kept the offense going. But it wasn’t nearly enough to win on Saturday. He was bottled up on the ground by an NC State front that was in the backfield all day. He had a decent day through the air, and made a number of excellent throws to keep drives alive and move the chains. Perkins ended each half with an interception, the first of which was a pretty big mistake with the Cavaliers trying to cut into a deficit but ended up adding to it instead. The interception at the end of the game was pretty inconsequential. UVa probably won’t have a lot of success in ACC play if Perkins isn’t able to move the ball on the ground, so that’s something that will need to be improved during the bye week.

Grade: B-



