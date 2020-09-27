CavsCorner - Take Two: Revisiting the keys and grading UVa's win over Duke





The Result: Virginia opened its 2020 season with a 38-20 win over Duke at Scott Stadium yesterday. The Cavaliers (1-0, 1-0 ACC) rallied from deficits in both halves, scoring the final 17 points of the first half and the last 21 of the second in earning their sixth-straight win over the Blue Devils.

The Turning Point: A rather obvious one, it was Duke’s botched trick play late in the third quarter. The Devils tried a double pass with receiver Jalen Calhoun but UVa’s defense covered it up well and Brenton Nelson intercepted an ill-advised pass to end the drive. That turnover came with Duke in the red zone and up 20-17, with a chance to extend the lead. Instead, UVa drove 94 yards on 10 plays to re-take the lead for good.

The Stat That Tells the Story: UVa outrushed Duke 188 to 56 in the win. The running game took a little while to get started but eventually gave the Hoos a balanced attack on offense. Those 188 yards came from four different ball carriers and on 37 carries. UVa’s 5.1 yards per carry average was the best by a Duke opponent this year after the Blue Devils allowed an average of just 3.1 yards per carry in losses to Notre Dame and Boston College.

Wahoo of the Week: There were several deserving candidates for this distinction, but it goes to Lavel Davis Jr., who burst onto the scene in his collegiate debut. The South Carolina native played 41 snaps in yesterday’s win, running routes on 26 plays, blocking on 15 more. Davis hauled in four receptions for 101 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets, and nearly had another spectacular catch that was overturned on video review. His emergence in the fourth quarter not only helped put UVa over the top but also built a lot of hype around the rookie wide receiver.



