CavsCorner - Take Two: Revisiting the keys and grading UVa's win over Duke

Take Two: Revisiting the keys and grading UVa's win over Duke
The Result: Virginia opened its 2020 season with a 38-20 win over Duke at Scott Stadium yesterday. The Cavaliers (1-0, 1-0 ACC) rallied from deficits in both halves, scoring the final 17 points of the first half and the last 21 of the second in earning their sixth-straight win over the Blue Devils.
The Turning Point: A rather obvious one, it was Duke’s botched trick play late in the third quarter. The Devils tried a double pass with receiver Jalen Calhoun but UVa’s defense covered it up well and Brenton Nelson intercepted an ill-advised pass to end the drive. That turnover came with Duke in the red zone and up 20-17, with a chance to extend the lead. Instead, UVa drove 94 yards on 10 plays to re-take the lead for good.
The Stat That Tells the Story: UVa outrushed Duke 188 to 56 in the win. The running game took a little while to get started but eventually gave the Hoos a balanced attack on offense. Those 188 yards came from four different ball carriers and on 37 carries. UVa’s 5.1 yards per carry average was the best by a Duke opponent this year after the Blue Devils allowed an average of just 3.1 yards per carry in losses to Notre Dame and Boston College.
Wahoo of the Week: There were several deserving candidates for this distinction, but it goes to Lavel Davis Jr., who burst onto the scene in his collegiate debut. The South Carolina native played 41 snaps in yesterday’s win, running routes on 26 plays, blocking on 15 more. Davis hauled in four receptions for 101 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets, and nearly had another spectacular catch that was overturned on video review. His emergence in the fourth quarter not only helped put UVa over the top but also built a lot of hype around the rookie wide receiver.
Bronco’s Winning Formula:
24+ Points?: Yes (38)
+1 Turnover Margin?: Yes (+4)
+5 Average Starting Field Position?: No (+3)
Keys to Victory
1) Play complementary football.
We mentioned https://rvls.co/3i9AKDK that UVa scored 48 points on just 307 yards of offense last year against Duke, because the defense and special teams units gave the offense short fields to work with. Yesterday, the Wahoos scored 38 points on 450 yards, with 21 points off of turnovers. Their last two touchdowns came on drives that began in Duke territory, but until that point, positive field position wasn’t a huge advantage. Duke did a good job neutralizing their special teams and despite forcing seven turnovers, UVa’s offense and special teams set Duke up with short fields for 10 of its 20 points, which doesn’t really speak to complimentary football. Overall UVa did a decent job in this area purely because of forced turnovers, but the offense had to pull more of its own weight in this win over Duke than in the victory last fall.
Grade: C+
2) Neutralize the pass rush.
Duke recorded five TFL’s and three sacks in its loss at Notre Dame and nine TFL’s with six sacks in the loss to Boston College. Against UVa, the Blue Devils didn’t fair nearly as well, with just one sack and three tackles for loss. According to the PFF grades from the game, Virginia’s offensive line allowed 13 pressures on 45 drop backs (you can have multiple pressures on one play as well) and Brennan Armstrong was hit just five times in the game. Linemen Chris Glaser, Dillon Reinkensmeyer, and Olu Oluwatimi graded out particularly well in pass protection, and helped give Armstrong a clean pocket on most of his attempts. It’s also worth mentioning that Wayne Taulapapa had a great pass blocking grade as well, helping protect Armstrong on 11 plays. For comparison, UVa had 31 pressures on defense, on 40 pass attempts. Virginia had to neutralize two talented edge rushers in Chris Rumph and Victor Dimukeje, and the protection held up throughout the game. Rumph and Dimukeje combined for just 1.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks in the loss. Great job overall from UVa’s pass protection.
Grade: A
Report Card
