



The Result: No. 25 Virginia rallied for 21 fourth-quarter points to knock off Florida State 31-24 in front of 57,826 at Scott Stadium, the largest home crowd in 14 years. With the win, UVa is 3-0 and 2-0 in ACC play.

The Turning Point: In a game like this, you could pick about a hundred of them but the Hoos grabbed momentum for good after getting a three-and-out following their missed extra point that should've tied the game with 6:02 left. Instead of the Noles marching down the field to score (as they did on their previous possession, going 75 yards In eight plays for a TD), UVa locked them up and then did the marching. Six plays later they had the lead for good, though there were plenty of tense moments on FSU's final drive.

The Stat That Tells the Story: UVa owned the fourth quarter, scoring touchdowns on all three of its drives and holding the ball for 12:28 seconds in the final period of action.

Wahoo of the Week: It’s Bryce Perkins, who shook off a shaky first half that included two interceptions by putting together his best half of football this season after the break. He went 17-for-20 in the half and finished 30-for-41 passing with 295 yards and a touchdown, as well as an electric two-point conversion that gave the Cavaliers a touchdown lead late.



