Take Two: Revisiting the keys and grading UVa's win over Richmond
Editor's Note: This season, staff writer Justin Ferber will have a new day-after look at UVa's game with a focus on revisiting our preview of the matchup and grading not only how the Wahoos fared in the most important aspects of the game but also grading the offense, defense, and special teams.
The Result: Virginia coasted to a 42-13 win over Richmond to improve to 1-0 on the year. The Cavaliers got revenge for the upset loss in 2016 at the hands of the Spiders in front of a crowd of 40,524 at Scott Stadium.
The Turning Point: When quarterback Bryce Perkins scampered 22 yards for his second rushing touchdown of the day, giving UVa a 14-10 lead. That score was the second of four straight drives that ended in touchdowns and put the Hoos up for good.
The Stat That Tells the Story: Virginia out-rushed UR 333-16 in the blowout victory. The Spiders are more of a passing team to begin with and their limited rushing attempts were almost all stopped around the line of scrimmage. But UVa’s ground game punished the Spiders and wore down their defense in the first half, moving the chains over and over again before punching it into the end zone.
Wahoo of the Week: Perkins. In his debut, the junior quarterback shook off an opening-drive pick-6 and accounted for four of UVa’s touchdowns on the day, two on the ground and two through the air.
Keys to Victory
Dominate the Line of Scrimmage: This was a big focus in our preview on Friday morning. UVa’s offensive line gave up a few negative plays in the second half but it’s hard not to say that they dominated the Spiders up front. Virginia had a huge day on the ground and held Richmond in check in that regard on the other side of the ball. The defense created two sacks and seven tackles for loss on the day, while allowing three sacks and seven tackles for loss from the Spiders. Still, most of those negative plays that the Spiders’ defense created came once the game was no longer in doubt. It probably won’t be as easy to dominate other opponents up front as it was on Saturday but the mission was certainly accomplished.
Grade: B
Avoid Points off Turnovers: This battle was lost on Virginia’s first offensive drive, when UR snagged that pick-6. Luckily for the Hoos, that was the end of their turnover woes. The Cavalier offense bounced back and played clean football the rest of the way. While throwing interceptions is never good—and pick-6’s are even worse—only allowing seven points off turnovers is acceptable in most games. UVa’s offense wasn’t perfect in taking care of the football but did well not to repeat the early mistake that would’ve proven costly.
Grade: B
Report Card
