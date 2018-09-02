Editor's Note: This season, staff writer Justin Ferber will have a new day-after look at UVa's game with a focus on revisiting our preview of the matchup and grading not only how the Wahoos fared in the most important aspects of the game but also grading the offense, defense, and special teams.

The Result: Virginia coasted to a 42-13 win over Richmond to improve to 1-0 on the year. The Cavaliers got revenge for the upset loss in 2016 at the hands of the Spiders in front of a crowd of 40,524 at Scott Stadium.

The Turning Point: When quarterback Bryce Perkins scampered 22 yards for his second rushing touchdown of the day, giving UVa a 14-10 lead. That score was the second of four straight drives that ended in touchdowns and put the Hoos up for good.

The Stat That Tells the Story: Virginia out-rushed UR 333-16 in the blowout victory. The Spiders are more of a passing team to begin with and their limited rushing attempts were almost all stopped around the line of scrimmage. But UVa’s ground game punished the Spiders and wore down their defense in the first half, moving the chains over and over again before punching it into the end zone.

Wahoo of the Week: Perkins. In his debut, the junior quarterback shook off an opening-drive pick-6 and accounted for four of UVa’s touchdowns on the day, two on the ground and two through the air.



