Take Two: Revisiting the keys and grading UVa's win over the Canes
The Result: UVa upset No. 16 Miami 16-13 at Scott Stadium, the team's first win over a ranked opponent since 2014 (Louisville) and its first against a ranked team at night since 2005. Virginia is 3-0 at home so far this season with a 4-2 on the year (2-1 ACC) play.
The Turning Point: When Bryce Hall ran down a streaking Travis Homer on a 70-yard run and tackled him before he could reach the end zone. Virginia held the Hurricanes to a field goal from there and prevented Miami from tying the game at 10-a-piece.
The Stat That Tells the Story: UVa stopped Miami on both of its 4th-down attempts. The Hurricanes came up short on their first drive of the game, trying to score first and take momentum after an empty possession from the Hoos. N’Kosi Perry was stopped short on a draw. And then early in the second half, UVa stood up a fullback dive at the line of scrimmage, and held on to the seven-point lead. Both of those plays turned out to be huge in a close, low-scoring game.
Wahoo of the Week: Juan Thornhill. His two picks, and the return yardage he gained after the catch, were momentum-changing plays in the upset win. Thornhill’s first interception was returned deep into Miami territory and led to UVa’s only touchdown on the day.
Keys to Victory
Keep the turnover chain in its case and stay ahead of the chains.
UVa had a rough outing on offense and Miami’s defense deserves some credit for that. The Cavaliers turned the ball over three times, all in the first half, but the defense bailed them out by not allowing those turnovers to haunt them. Bryce Perkins' three-interception game was mostly caused by bad decision making and perhaps one 50/50 ball that Trajan Bandy was able to wrestle away from Hasise Dubois. Virginia didn’t have a lot of success on early downs and ended up 3-of-10 on 3rd downs. But the Hoos didn’t lose the turnover battle and that’s to the credit of the offense, not the defense. We’ll grade on a bit of a curve on this one because Miami’s defense made things tough on the offense and the Hurricanes probably have the best defense the Cavaliers will face all year.
Grade: D
Defend 50/50 balls.
Miami didn’t throw many pure 50/50 jump balls and didn’t throw into the end zone much at all. The one ball thrown up for grabs in the end zone was defended nicely by Brenton Nelson on 3rd down. But the defense picked off a at least two passes that floated and could’ve ended up as jump balls had the receiver made a better play. Joey Blount’s interception and Thornhill’s first were both deep balls that the defenders had to get under and make a play on. Miami was never really able to take advantage of its bigger, physical receiver so UVa’s secondary gets a “mission accomplished” in this area.
Grade: A
Report Card
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news