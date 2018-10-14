The Result: UVa upset No. 16 Miami 16-13 at Scott Stadium, the team's first win over a ranked opponent since 2014 (Louisville) and its first against a ranked team at night since 2005. Virginia is 3-0 at home so far this season with a 4-2 on the year (2-1 ACC) play.

The Turning Point: When Bryce Hall ran down a streaking Travis Homer on a 70-yard run and tackled him before he could reach the end zone. Virginia held the Hurricanes to a field goal from there and prevented Miami from tying the game at 10-a-piece.

The Stat That Tells the Story: UVa stopped Miami on both of its 4th-down attempts. The Hurricanes came up short on their first drive of the game, trying to score first and take momentum after an empty possession from the Hoos. N’Kosi Perry was stopped short on a draw. And then early in the second half, UVa stood up a fullback dive at the line of scrimmage, and held on to the seven-point lead. Both of those plays turned out to be huge in a close, low-scoring game.

Wahoo of the Week: Juan Thornhill. His two picks, and the return yardage he gained after the catch, were momentum-changing plays in the upset win. Thornhill’s first interception was returned deep into Miami territory and led to UVa’s only touchdown on the day.



