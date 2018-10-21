Take Two: Revisiting the keys and grading UVa's win over the Devils
The Result: UVa defeated Duke 28-14 in Durham to move to 5-2 on the season with a 3-1 record in ACC play. The win was Virginia’s fourth straight over the Blue Devils.
The Turning Point: When the defense created three consecutive negative plays in the fourth quarter, with the Blue Devils looking to take the lead with a touchdown. Although UVa led throughout, Duke had wrestled away momentum and cut the lead to six, but tackles for loss by Charles Snowden, Chris Peace, and others led to a UVa punt return into Duke territory, and the touchdown that salted the game away late.
The Stat That Tells the Story: Zero turnovers. Virginia avoided having a turnover for the first time this season. Taking care of the football proved huge in what was a close game down the stretch, as the Hoos were able to keep Duke from making a game-changing play on defense.
Wahoo of the Week: It's Bryce Perkins. We almost went with the other Bryce but Perkins accounted for all three of Virginia’s touchdowns, two on the ground and one through the air. He also made a few plays to extend drives and avoid pressure that helped extend UVa’s drives and showed why OC Robert Anae prefers a dual-threat quarterback.
Keys to Victory
Get pressure on Daniel Jones to force errors.
Virginia did a good job getting pressure on Jones and creating havoc in the backfield. UVa finished with four sacks and eight tackles for loss, and a pair of those sacks came in a pivotal spot in the fourth quarter during Duke’s comeback attempt. Jones looked rattled early in the game and although he played better in the middle UVa’s defense certainly made things more difficult for the junior signal caller. Both of his interceptions came on deeper throws and both killed what looked like potentially promising drives for the Blue Devils. UVa’s picks weren’t necessarily a direct result of pressure but the havoc they did create stymied Duke’s offense throughout the afternoon.
Grade: A
Get Olamide Zacchaeus going again.
Although Zacchaeus didn’t score a touchdown he was much more active. The senior wide receiver finished with 10 receptions and 66 yards in the win and had a number of big 3rd-down catches while hauling in a two-point conversion attempt. Zacchaeus also had several rushing attempts, which were bottled up by the Duke defense, and a pass to Perkins on the game's first series. Virginia’s offense did a solid job moving the football and Zacchaeus was a large part of UVa’s success.
Grade: A
Report Card
