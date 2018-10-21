The Result: UVa defeated Duke 28-14 in Durham to move to 5-2 on the season with a 3-1 record in ACC play. The win was Virginia’s fourth straight over the Blue Devils.

The Turning Point: When the defense created three consecutive negative plays in the fourth quarter, with the Blue Devils looking to take the lead with a touchdown. Although UVa led throughout, Duke had wrestled away momentum and cut the lead to six, but tackles for loss by Charles Snowden, Chris Peace, and others led to a UVa punt return into Duke territory, and the touchdown that salted the game away late.

The Stat That Tells the Story: Zero turnovers. Virginia avoided having a turnover for the first time this season. Taking care of the football proved huge in what was a close game down the stretch, as the Hoos were able to keep Duke from making a game-changing play on defense.

Wahoo of the Week: It's Bryce Perkins. We almost went with the other Bryce but Perkins accounted for all three of Virginia’s touchdowns, two on the ground and one through the air. He also made a few plays to extend drives and avoid pressure that helped extend UVa’s drives and showed why OC Robert Anae prefers a dual-threat quarterback.



