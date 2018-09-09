Take Two: Revisiting the keys and grading Virginia's loss to Indiana
Editor's Note: This season, staff writer Justin Ferber will have a new day-after look at UVa's game with a focus on revisiting our preview of the matchup and grading not only how the Wahoos fared in the most important aspects of the game but also grading the offense, defense, and special teams.
The Result: UVa came up short in a rain-soaked road opener, losing 20-16 in Bloomington last night. Virginia fell to 1-1 on the season and lost to Indiana for the second straight year as the Hoosiers evened the all-time series 2-2.
The Turning Point: Peyton Ramsey’s 23-yard touchdown throw to Nick Westbrook just before halftime put IU up 20-9 heading into the break. There are several other candidates for this distinction but UVa wasn’t able to dig itself out of a multiple-score deficit on Saturday night.
The Stat That Tells the Story: In points off turnovers, Indiana led it 6-0. Both teams had a turnover but the Hoosiers took advantage of the one they forced, scoring quickly after Joe Reed fumbled on a kick return. Even though UVa ended up blocking the extra point and returning it for a two-point conversion, the touchdown off of the turnover netted Indiana four points, which ended up being the difference in the final score.
Wahoo of the Week: It’s Juan Thornhill. Virginia’s defense had an up-and-down night but Thornhill made a couple of plays that gave UVa a chance to win the game. He blocked that extra point that would’ve put Indiana up 14-7 and returned it to make the count 13-9. Thornhill would later intercept a Ramsey pass in the third quarter to set the Cavaliers up in Indiana territory with a chance to take the lead. Thornhill also finished tied for third in tackles with seven.
Keys to Victory
Contain Ramsey, both as a passer and a runner: In a normal game, Ramsey’s numbers would be very pedestrian. He threw for 150 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, and rushed nine times for 27 yards. But in the driving rain we saw on Saturday night, Ramsey’s stats were good enough to get Indiana a victory. The Hoosiers kept the ball on the ground a lot more than they might have if the weather had been good, so Ramsey wasn’t asked to do as much as he might have otherwise. Virginia’s secondary did struggle to get off the field on 3rd downs at times and Ramsey’s passes ended up being jump balls for his big wide receivers. UVa contained Ramsey as a runner but had far less luck containing some of his teammates.
Grade: C
Have a productive and clean passing game: In fairness, we would have to grade this category on a curve considering the weather. UVa didn’t have an interception in the game and Bryce Perkins deserves some credit for that. The Wahoos only threw the ball 24 times, completing 12 with a pair of touchdowns. The passing game in the red zone was actually pretty good despite the overall lack of production. The Perkins throw to Chris Sharp for the touchdown was his best of the day and he did move the Cavaliers into Indiana territory late in the game and gave his team a chance to win. The biggest problem in the passing game was drops and it came on a night where the ball was wet and even UVa’s top pass catchers struggled to hang on to the ball. It seems crazy to say that a 106-yard passing performance in a close loss isn’t terrible, but the weather made it tough to move the ball through the air.
Grade: B-
Report Card
