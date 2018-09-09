Editor's Note: This season, staff writer Justin Ferber will have a new day-after look at UVa's game with a focus on revisiting our preview of the matchup and grading not only how the Wahoos fared in the most important aspects of the game but also grading the offense, defense, and special teams.

The Result: UVa came up short in a rain-soaked road opener, losing 20-16 in Bloomington last night. Virginia fell to 1-1 on the season and lost to Indiana for the second straight year as the Hoosiers evened the all-time series 2-2.

The Turning Point: Peyton Ramsey’s 23-yard touchdown throw to Nick Westbrook just before halftime put IU up 20-9 heading into the break. There are several other candidates for this distinction but UVa wasn’t able to dig itself out of a multiple-score deficit on Saturday night.

The Stat That Tells the Story: In points off turnovers, Indiana led it 6-0. Both teams had a turnover but the Hoosiers took advantage of the one they forced, scoring quickly after Joe Reed fumbled on a kick return. Even though UVa ended up blocking the extra point and returning it for a two-point conversion, the touchdown off of the turnover netted Indiana four points, which ended up being the difference in the final score.

Wahoo of the Week: It’s Juan Thornhill. Virginia’s defense had an up-and-down night but Thornhill made a couple of plays that gave UVa a chance to win the game. He blocked that extra point that would’ve put Indiana up 14-7 and returned it to make the count 13-9. Thornhill would later intercept a Ramsey pass in the third quarter to set the Cavaliers up in Indiana territory with a chance to take the lead. Thornhill also finished tied for third in tackles with seven.



