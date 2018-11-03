The Result: No. 23 UVa lost a halftime lead for the first time this season and fell to Pitt 23-13 last night at Scott Stadium. The loss was the fourth straight to Pitt and dropped the Hoos to 6-3 on the year with a 4-2 record in ACC play.

The Turning Point: The horse-collar call in the third quarter. You can argue about whether or not it was the right call but there’s no doubt that it was the turning point in the game. Instead of punting it back to Virginia who then held a 10-7 lead, the Panthers marched down the field for a go-ahead touchdown drive that lasted 8:40 and wore out the UVa defense. The Cavaliers cut the lead to 14-13 but never really recovered.

The Stat That Tells the Story: UVa was outrushed 254 to 44, which demonstrates how much Pittsburgh dominated both lines of scrimmage throughout the game.

Wahoo of the Week: Terrell Jana. A surprise choise, Jana had the best game of his career, catching three passes for 71 yards and his first career touchdown. He scored the touchdown and then had his other two catches on a drive that set up a field goal for UVa. If this is a performance that leads to more production, that's great news for Virginia.



