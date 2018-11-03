Take Two: Revisiting the keys and grading Virginia's loss to Pitt
The Result: No. 23 UVa lost a halftime lead for the first time this season and fell to Pitt 23-13 last night at Scott Stadium. The loss was the fourth straight to Pitt and dropped the Hoos to 6-3 on the year with a 4-2 record in ACC play.
The Turning Point: The horse-collar call in the third quarter. You can argue about whether or not it was the right call but there’s no doubt that it was the turning point in the game. Instead of punting it back to Virginia who then held a 10-7 lead, the Panthers marched down the field for a go-ahead touchdown drive that lasted 8:40 and wore out the UVa defense. The Cavaliers cut the lead to 14-13 but never really recovered.
The Stat That Tells the Story: UVa was outrushed 254 to 44, which demonstrates how much Pittsburgh dominated both lines of scrimmage throughout the game.
Wahoo of the Week: Terrell Jana. A surprise choise, Jana had the best game of his career, catching three passes for 71 yards and his first career touchdown. He scored the touchdown and then had his other two catches on a drive that set up a field goal for UVa. If this is a performance that leads to more production, that's great news for Virginia.
Keys to Victory
Stop the Run.
UVa’s defense did this for a while but not nearly long enough. Pitt finished with 254 yards after having just 64 yards in the first half, 41 of which came on its opening touchdown. Virginia had some wrinkles on defense and did a good job tackling early in the game but eventually was worn out by Pitt’s ground game and started getting gashed in the second half once the injuries mounted. By the end of the game, the Wahoos were missing four starters and facing a rushing attack that's normally tough to stop even when you're at full strength. Virginia’s defense would receive a good grade for its first half rushing defense but as the injuries and fatigue compounded things the Panthers were too much. We’ll grade on a bit of a curve here given the injuries to Juan Thornhill, Mandy Alonso, Joey Blount, and Brenton Nelson.
Grade: C-
Get out to a fast start.
UVa was put in a tough spot starting the game with the ball in a torrential downpour and only made it worse by racking up penalty yards. The Cavaliers allowed Pitt to score first and trailed in a game for the first time since the second half of the loss at NC State in September. They answered that score right away and eventually took the lead before halftime. But what they didn’t do was build a lead big enough to force Pitt to throw the football. The Panthers only threw it 14 times in the game and only five times in the second half. Allowing them to do what they want to do by keeping the ball on the ground put the defense in a tough spot. If Virginia had been able to score on its first drive of the second half to make it 17-7 then there could’ve been a different outcome.
Grade: D
Report Card
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news