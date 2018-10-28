Take Two: Revisiting the keys and grading Virginia's win over Carolina
The Result: UVa never trailed (for the third straight game) on the way to another ACC win, beating rival UNC 31-21 at Scott Stadium. With the win, Virginia sits alone in first place in the Coastal Division and are is eligible at 6-2 (4-1 ACC).
The Turning Point: UNC had some momentum going into halftime but lost it when the Cavaliers forced a three-and-out on the Heels’ first drive and then scored a touchdown on the subsequent drive, with Bryce Perkins hitting Hasise Dubois for a 33-yard score on 3rd and 10.
The Stat That Tells the Story: UVa nearly doubled up UNC in time of possession, holding the ball for 39:05 of the game. Virginia was much better than the Heels when it came to moving the chains and sustaining drives, and it kept the Cavalier defense fresh in the second half and allowed them to hold Carolina to one scoring drive after halftime.
Wahoo of the Week: It's Perkins, for the second consecutive week. Once again, he carried the offense to victory, throwing for more than 200 and 3 touchdowns while also running for 112 and another score. Bronco Mendenhall selected Perkins to break the rock in the locker room after the win and for good reason.
Keys to Victory
Avoid "home run" plays.
Not to brag but our analysis of this game in Thursday’s preview was pretty spot on. We said that if Carolina hit a bunch of big plays then the Heels would have a chance to make problems for the UVa defense. And if UVa bottled up those plays and forced the Tar Heels to score by sustaining long drives then they probably wouldn’t be able to do that consistently enough to win. On drives that didn’t end in touchdowns (there were nine), Carolina had just 76 total yards. All three of its scoring drives were 75 yards or longer and included big plays. UNC’s first touchdown was a 30-yard score, the second touchdown drive featured a 28-yard pass play, and the final scoring drive included back-to-back plays of 43 and 27 yards. So in total UVa gave up three or four big plays in the game and they were all on scoring drives. For most of the day, UVa kept things in front and some credit for the big plays should go to Larry Fedora for good scheme design. There are almost always going to be big plays allowed over the course of a game and three or four of them is a manageable number. UVa did a pretty good job here.
Grade: B
Avoid allowing sacks and give Perkins time to throw.
Virginia allowed three sacks on the day for 19 total sack yards. UNC’s pass rush is the strength of that defense and maybe the most consistent unit on the roster. Carolina certainly got its fair share of pressure on Perkins throughout the day but he was able to avoid most it and either get the ball out or extend plays. We haven’t seen UVa’s Pro Football Focus grades yet but we’d guess that Virginia’s offensive line will not have its best grades of the season, despite the result. The O-line held its own against UNC’s pressure for most of the day and at least provided Perkins enough time to either get the ball out or look for a running lane.
Grade: B
Report Card
