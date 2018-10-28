The Result: UVa never trailed (for the third straight game) on the way to another ACC win, beating rival UNC 31-21 at Scott Stadium. With the win, Virginia sits alone in first place in the Coastal Division and are is eligible at 6-2 (4-1 ACC).

The Turning Point: UNC had some momentum going into halftime but lost it when the Cavaliers forced a three-and-out on the Heels’ first drive and then scored a touchdown on the subsequent drive, with Bryce Perkins hitting Hasise Dubois for a 33-yard score on 3rd and 10.

The Stat That Tells the Story: UVa nearly doubled up UNC in time of possession, holding the ball for 39:05 of the game. Virginia was much better than the Heels when it came to moving the chains and sustaining drives, and it kept the Cavalier defense fresh in the second half and allowed them to hold Carolina to one scoring drive after halftime.

Wahoo of the Week: It's Perkins, for the second consecutive week. Once again, he carried the offense to victory, throwing for more than 200 and 3 touchdowns while also running for 112 and another score. Bronco Mendenhall selected Perkins to break the rock in the locker room after the win and for good reason.



