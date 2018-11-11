The Result: UVa defeated Liberty 45-24 in the first ever meeting between the two programs. The Cavaliers improved to 7-3 on the season and clinched their first winning season since 2011.

The Turning Point: Brenton Nelson’s pass breakup on 4th and 1 at the Liberty 15-yard line killed what could’ve been a game-tying Flames drive and instead set UVa up in the red zone, where the Wahoos eventually took a two-score lead that they would never relinquish.

The Stat That Tells the Story: UVa returned five kicks for a total of 206 yards, setting up good field position on four of those drives and returning the other kick for a score.

Wahoo of the Week: It's Joe Reed. The junior wide receiver scored on both of his receptions and returned a kick 90 yards for a touchdown.



