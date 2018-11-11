Take Two: Revisiting the keys and grading Virginia's win over Liberty
The Result: UVa defeated Liberty 45-24 in the first ever meeting between the two programs. The Cavaliers improved to 7-3 on the season and clinched their first winning season since 2011.
The Turning Point: Brenton Nelson’s pass breakup on 4th and 1 at the Liberty 15-yard line killed what could’ve been a game-tying Flames drive and instead set UVa up in the red zone, where the Wahoos eventually took a two-score lead that they would never relinquish.
The Stat That Tells the Story: UVa returned five kicks for a total of 206 yards, setting up good field position on four of those drives and returning the other kick for a score.
Wahoo of the Week: It's Joe Reed. The junior wide receiver scored on both of his receptions and returned a kick 90 yards for a touchdown.
Keys to Victory
Don’t give Liberty “life”
Liberty scored on their first drive of the game, and hung around throughout the first half. The Flames’ offense had 10 points just before halftime, and Bryce Perkins interception that was retured to the UVa 7 certainly gave the Flames life. Virginia’s inability to stop the run allowed Liberty to rack up 240 yards of offense in the first half, and stay within a score of the Hoos heading to the locker room. Virginia buckled down in the second half, but allowing the Flames to stick around in the first half meant that the starters had to finish out the game, and UVa was pushed until taking a three-score lead early in the fourth quarter. Still, outside of the Perkins INT, there weren’t many plays UVa made to gift Liberty chances.
Grade: C
Find a way to stop the pass
UVa’s run defense will be under the microscope this week for their performance, but the pass defense did an excellent job against Liberty. The Flames came in with the 9th-ranked passing offense nationally, and were held to 149 passing yards on 27 attempts. Liberty was held without a passing touchdown on the day, and Virginia’s defense forced three interceptions, one with the Flames deep in UVa territory and the other two in the second half. Nelson’s 4th down play on a pretty well-thrown ball all but ended Liberty’s chances at pulling an upset, and Virginia’s ability to shut down the Flames’ passing attack kept them from being able to get back into the contest in the second half.
Grade: A
Report Card
