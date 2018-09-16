The Stat That Tells the Story: UVa threw for 379 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the victory after passing for just 106 yards at Indiana last week. The offense hit a number of big plays and opened up their passing game in a way that we hadn’t seen through the first two games of the season.

The Turning Point: After jumping out to a 14-0 lead, Ohio answered with a touchdown drive of its own. Then, on the first play of UVa’s subsequent drive, Jordan Ellis ran the ball up the middle for a 75-yard touchdown, putting the Cavaliers up 21-7. Virginia led by two or more scores for the rest of the game.

Force Ohio into passing situations: Ohio came in with a plan to impose its will with its strong running game and try to replicate the success Indiana had on the ground against UVa a week earlier. The Wahoos forced a turnover on the first drive of the game and jumped out to a 14-0 lead just over two minutes in. Getting the early lead and then growing that lead forced the Bobcats to put the ball in the air a lot more often than they probably would’ve liked to. Nathan Rourke threw the ball 31 times and three Ohio rushers combined for 30 carries. Rourke may have passed for 249 yards and two scores but keeping the Bobcats from establishing their running game was one of UVa’s keys to victory and although Ohio had some success through the air, it wasn’t nearly as consistent as the usually excellent running game could’ve been.

Grade: A





Win the line of scrimmage and run the ball effectively: UVa rushed 31 times for 173 yards and three scores in the win, with Ellis carrying much of the load. Bryce Perkins had an excellent day through the air but wasn’t counted on to run the ball as much as he did last week at IU. Ellis carried it 19 times for a career-high 171 yards, picking up almost half of those yards on one carry. We saw explosiveness from Ellis that we haven’t always seen during his career and none of his three rushing touchdowns were goal-line carries, which have made up many of his rushing touchdowns over the past two seasons. Virginia actually ended up throwing the ball more than it had in the first two games and had great success. So UVa didn’t need to dominate Ohio’s defense on the ground to win but averaging 5.6 yards per carry (including sacks) is a very solid day for the run game. The only complaint is that UVa didn’t run the ball that effectively in the second half, rushing the ball 18 times for 60 yards after 13 carries netted them 113 yards in the first half.

Grade: A-



