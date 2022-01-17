



The first thing that jumps out on the updated 2022 Virginia football roster on the school’s website is the lack of jersey numbers.

The annual re-earning of numbers had been a team-building staple of the previous coaching staff, dating back to the arrival of Bronco Mendenhall and company six years ago. New head coach Tony Elliott had given no indication that he would (or would not) continue with the tradition, but when the school posted its updated roster on Monday, the numbers had vanished.

There are 93 players listed on that new roster, including all nine high school recruits who signed with UVa in December and Michigan State transfer Jack Camper, who signed his grant-in-aid with the Wahoos during a visit this weekend. With the roster’s release, it provides answers to a a few of the questions that were looming when CavsCorner took a first stab at breaking down the 2022 team on both offense and defense earlier this month.

A few takeaways:



