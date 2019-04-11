As the horn sounded and the celebration began, Tony Bennett sat still on his NCAA-provided stool. He was looking down at the floor, in what was surely an overwhelming moment for a coach who had reached the pinnacle of his sport. After getting mobbed by his staff, the 49-year old got up, shook his head, and quickly made his way to midcourt to shake hands with Texas Tech's Chris Beard as the confetti and streamers began to fall.

At the end of a 38-game season and an incredibly dramatic NCAA Tournament run, Bennett and the Cavaliers were the last team standing and it was the culmination of a journey that began a decade ago, when Bennett arrived on Grounds following an impressive three-year stint at Washington State.

“I came here to build a great team, but more importantly, I came here to build a program that lasts,” he said during his introductory press conference in April 2009. “And I think the way you go about that is you have great integrity, and you have great passion.”

Well, mission accomplished.

Bennett has turned UVa into one of college basketball's elite programs and delivered the school its first national title. It’s a program that has been embraced in the community and celebrated along the way. Not only have the Cavaliers been consistently excellent on the court but they have conducted themselves very well off, too. In a sport that has had more than its fair share of scandals, Bennett has instilled stability in Charlottesville. He hasn’t had to dismiss a player for conduct issues in years. The players who have left the program with eligibility remaining have mostly done so in the pursuit of more playing time, which is unavoidable. On Monday night, scores of former players were on hand to watch the Wahoos win the title, which speaks to the connectivity of the program which has thrived under Bennett.

He brought his father’s pack-line defense from Pullman and built the Virginia program on a defense-first philosophy. That style has drawn plenty of criticism over the years and even in that introductory press conference, the word “boring” was thrown around when the coach was asked about his style.

The Tony Bennett Way isn’t the only way to win in college basketball. Teams will win with freshman phenoms, as long as the one-and-done rule exists. Teams that play at a frenetic pace and score in transition will win titles, too. Beard’s plan got the Red Raiders to within seconds of a national title and with a fortunate bounce or two they could’ve cut down the nets instead. Monday night simply validated what Cavalier fans have seen with their own eyes for years, and it corrected the ill-conceived notion that a team that plays at a methodical pace and puts defense first can’t win when it counts. Bennett’s implementation of the pack-line followed by his players’ eventual mastery of the system gave Virginia a blueprint for winning, one that helped elevate the Cavaliers from a middle-of-the-pack ACC program to national champions over the course of a decade.

Bennett has his system but he’s not too proud to seek out insight from others. When he took the job, his first move was to bring in Ritchie McKay, who was then the head coach at Liberty. Bennett has often remarked that having former head coaches on his staff is key because they bring experience and different perspectives. Bennett is the architect of Virginia basketball but he also learns from those around him.

He defers to his players as well. Bennett has mentioned several times that he knows from his playing days that the players on the court can see things that the coach on the sideline cannot, and he tries to use that input rather than ignoring it. An anecdote now famous among UVa fans is Joe Harris visiting with Bennett at his home after the brutal 87-52 loss at Tennessee in December 2013, in an attempt to get the then 9-4 Hoos back on track. Bennett subsequently made some offensive adjustments and players talked in the weeks that followed about how those changes allowed them to play more comfortably on that end of the floor.

Since that conversation between Harris and his coach, UVa is 169-32 with four ACC regular-season titles, two ACC Tournament titles, four NCAA No. 1 seeds, three Sweet 16 trips, a pair of Elite Eights, and now a national championship.

Bennett met with Ty Jerome after the UMBC loss last year and discussed ways they could open up the offense heading into this season. After talking to coaches and making some adjustments, UVa had the best offense its ever had under Bennett, ranking second nationally in efficiency. The Cavaliers still played slower than any team in college basketball but mixing in continuous ball screen offense with the blocker-mover system allowed them to pair an elite offense with their already great defense. Bennett isn’t going to compromise his defense and is more than okay playing methodically on offense, but he isn’t afraid to make tweaks and seek out ways to improve.

The system alone isn’t the reason for UVa’s triumph, though. Bennett has done an excellent job bringing in talented though sometimes overlooked players, and getting them to buy in to playing team basketball. Back in that introductory presser Bennett said, “You try to get as good talent as you can without compromising character. Never will we compromise character with who we bring in.” Virginia’s style requires that players invest much more time on the defensive end in practice than most teams would, and they have to be sound on that side to receive playing time. It takes a certain type of player to be willing to accept what Bennett requires, but the results speak for themselves: Malcolm Brogdon won ACC Player of the Year and then went on to win NBA Rookie of the Year. Harris has played a big role for the Brooklyn Nets this season, leading them to a playoff berth. Virginia has had a player selected in four of the past five NBA Drafts, two of whom had a redshirt year. De’Andre Hunter redshirted his first year on Grounds and is likely to be Bennett’s first lottery pick.

The recruiting style could be described as substance over style. Of course, like any coach, Bennett tries to bring the best talent possible into his program, but he isn’t afraid to stick his neck out on a player that may be under the radar or unheralded. He signed Akil Mitchell in that first recruiting class, an undersized forward with few offers and Mitchell ended his college career as an All-ACC player. Kihei Clark was committed to UC Davis before eventually ending up at Virginia. He was a virtual unknown in the recruiting world but Bennett liked what he saw and offered him a scholarship. And just a few nights ago, Clark started for Virginia in a National Championship game. A big believer in finding players that have a good feel for the game, Bennett knows when to pick his spots. Clark, like many other Cavaliers who have played in this era, fits that description.



