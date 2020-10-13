CavsCorner - The 3-2-1 ahead of UVa's game on Saturday at Wake Forest

So, as we do each week during the season, we’ve looked at the depth chart and Mendenhall’s comments in order to break down some things we know, some questions on our mind, and one prediction we have for the week ahead.

This will be just the second time UVa has played in the Dash since 2008 and the first time these teams have played since 2016.

Wake, meanwhile, comes into this one with the same 1-2 overall record but without a win in either of its two ACC games. Interestingly enough, the Deacs have played both Clemson (a 24-point loss) and NC State (a three-point defeat) in succession just like UVa, with a 66-14 romp over Campbell thrown in after.

As one can imagine, that left Bronco Mendenhall and his staff frustrated at the lack of competitiveness as well as the overall shoddy execution from their team.

The Wahoos followed their solid win over Duke and respectable showing against Clemson with an absolute dud, getting crushed in the trenches and blown off the field early by the Pack. While they did their best to get it within 10 late in the third, it still never really felt like they were in a position to truly make it interesting.

After being beaten soundly this weekend at home and seeing its nine-game winning streak in Scott Stadium snapped, UVa now has to pick up the pieces and head down to Winston-Salem for a matchup against Wake Forest on Saturday (4 p.m., ACC Network).





1. Film review wasn’t any kinder to the Hoos than live action.

It’s not uncommon for Mendenhall to be very honest in his assessments week to week but given the way his team looked on the field on Saturday, it was no surprise to hear his characterization of the afternoon after having watched the tape. But that doesn’t make it any less noteworthy.

“Glad to be on to a new week,” he began. “Lot to correct from our last game…I was not happy and disappointed with our performance on Saturday. A lot of mistakes really in every area.”

The way the Cavaliers played in all three phases caught both the staff and players by surprise given where things had been in Game 1 and Game 2.

Given the questions surrounding the health of his quarterback (more on that in a minute), there’s clearly some uncertainty about the offense this weekend as Virginia heads down to Winston-Salem.

While there were a few individual positives to take away from the 38-21 loss to the Wolfpack, including the play of De’Vante Cross, Brenton Nelson, Lavel Davis, and Billy Kemp, among others, the general sense of things was not encouraging.

“Turnovers and the slow start, especially in the first quarter, are things that we have to get addressed,” he explained. “And I would say special teams overall. Lots of things there to clean up and make better. But certainly, a lot of individual performances. I was just more disappointed with the collective execution and the number of miscues, which really eliminated us from having a chance to win the game.”





2. UVa is expecting to get Joey Blount back this weekend.

While the injury news was TBD in the place where it matters most (again, more on that in a minute) the fact that UVa is expecting Blount to be back this weekend is important.

When asked about his senior safety, Mendenhall was confident in having him back this week and also somewhat hopeful on getting WR Tavares Kelly (lower leg injury) back as well.

“Yeah, Joey should be good to go this week and Tavares Kelly, too early to say,” Mendenhall said. “I’ll get an update from the trainers probably tonight, tomorrow. So probable is what I would say. If I’m going from a doubtful-probable, probably be the probable category.”

Without Blount in the lineup, UVa looked much worse for wear against the Pack. Not having him in meant Noah Taylor was used more in a coverage capacity than Mendenhall would ideally like. And without Blount, UVa’s tackling—which has been a concern all season, as it has been for a number of teams nationally—was especially rough to watch.

Getting him back might not seem like dramatic news but for a defense that is continuing to try to realize its full potential, the Wahoos need him.





3. Changes on the depth chart seem warranted.

A week ago I wondered aloud about grad transfer WR Ra’Shaun Henry and how long it will take before the former SFA standout caught on with UVa. After another week without any real production, it’s even more clear that Davis has passed him and that’s why the rookie is now listed as the starter there. Without Dontayvion Wicks available, Virginia seems like it’ll be relying on a small group of wideouts that include Davis, Kemp, and Terrell Jana to get the lion’s share of the work.

Elsewhere, the “OR” separating TEs Tony Poljan and Grant Misch has disappeared. Though UVa is not commenting specifically on names, Misch has not played since the round of COVID-19 positives became public. In addition to that small change, Keytaon Thompson is now listed as the “OR” starter with Kelly at the H position. And lastly, DE Ben Smiley, who joined camp late after potentially looking to opt out for 2020, is no longer listed as the backup to Richard Burney at left end. Instead, fellow 2020 signee Nusi Malani is now slotted behind the senior D-lineman.



