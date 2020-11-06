CavsCorner - The 3-2-1 as the Cavaliers get ready to fire up hoops season

So, ahead of Monday’s media day we thought we’d bring out the 3-2-1 to break down some things we know about this team and this season, pose a couple of questions, and make one prediction.

Given how much skill and size they have returning as well as the talent of the new faces added to the picture, it’s fair to expect UVa to be a national title contender and a potential overall No. 1 seed when the time comes.

The Wahoos know they will play Florida in Bubbleville, Michigan State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, and Villanova in Madison Square Garden. But beyond that, how things stack up is yet to be determined.

Though the ACC has yet to actually announce its schedule, Virginia should have one of the more challenging slates in school history when things tip off later this month.





1. Sam Hauser is poised to arrive on the scene with a vengeance.

Transfers have been a way of life in the two revenue sports for a while now but on the heels of watching Bryce Perkins stamp his name all over the UVa record book, Hauser figures to be the latest in a line of Virginia hoops transfers to make a big impact. The 6-foot-8, 218-pound wing left Marquette following his junior season and had to endure the long, painful process of watching from the sidelines last year when sources said he was routinely the best player on the floor in JPJ. Now, though, the redshirt senior seems ready to pick up where he left off in 2018-2019, when he averaged 14.9 points, 7.2 boards, and 2.4 assists per game. An All-Big East second teamer that year, he shot 45.9 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from deep. Not only was he consistent at Marquette but he was durable: He started all 69 games as a sophomore and junior after getting 28 starts in the 32 games of his rookie season. All of this is why he’s been named to the watch lis for the Julius Erving Award, given annually the game’s best small forward. Whereas UVa has had transfers who have been expected to come in and make big contributions, rarely have those players sat a year to just play one. The fact that Hauser will instantly have such an integral role says a lot about his skillset but also about what Bennett and Co. expect from him.





2. The offensive issues of 2019-2020 should be a thing of the past.

One of the realities of last year’s team, outside of the fact that it didn’t get to finish out its intriguing run at the end of the season after winning the last eight in a row (and 11 of its last 12), were the offensive woes. The Wahoos typically won in spite of their ability to score rather than because of it. The finished 234th nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency, per KenPom, while boasting the nation’s No. 1 defense. And that split was worse when it came the sub categories, where UVa was 291st in effective field-goal percentage offense (second in effective FG percentage defense) and 311th in 3-point percentage (16th on D). While we should still expect Virginia to play among the slowest paces in the nation—the Hoos were 353rd last year—we should expect much more offensively. Hauser would’ve certainly changed the narrative for that team. So too would Jabri Abdur-Rahim, a 6-foot-7, 214-pound former four-star who is unlike many first-years Bennett has brought in. With the addition of Abdur-Rahim and his fellow 2020 signees, UVa will have a lot more options on that end of the floor.





3. Few teams will have as much playable depth as the Wahoos.

In tandem with the previous point is the overall depth UVa will likely have this season. The Cavaliers will go 11 deep and could go deeper depending on how far along Carson McCorkle is coming off his foot surgery last winter. Virginia returns uber-experienced PG Kihei Clark, fifth-year big Jay Huff, senior wing Tomas Woldetensae in his second year in the program, top defender Casey Morsell for his sophomore season, and a slew of role players that have overlapping skillsets. In fact, Virginia is probably so deep that it’ll take Bennett some time to sort out the lineup and rotations. As football season has shown us, COVID-19 could play havoc with your roster on a regular basis so of all of the seasons for UVa to have nearly unprecedented depth, this would be the one.



