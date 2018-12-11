So let's take a look at a few things we know about the team to this point along with a couple of questions we have before we make one prediction about the Hoos going forward in this exam edition of the 3-2-1.

For now, No. 6 UVa sits at 9-0 on the year with a pair of Top 25 wins away from home. The schedule certainly hasn't been difficult and that's perhaps the big reason why the Wahoos fell from fourth to sixth in the Associated Press Top 25 this week.

The season may not be at the halfway point and the non-conference slate technically doesn't end for another few games, but with the Cavaliers off for their annual exam break between Sunday's 57-49 win over VCU and the next game (at South Carolina on December 19th), it's time to take stock of where things stand.





1. The Cavaliers have taken care of business so far.

Virginia has been favored in every contest this season and has won all of them. Only four of UVa's first nine games have been decided by fewer than 19 points (Dayton, Wisconsin, Maryland, and VCU) and two of those opponents are ranked. In addition, three of those games came away from Charlottesville. UVa hasn’t played the nation’s toughest schedule thus far but wins over the Badgers, Terps, and maybe even the Rams could look really good come Selection Sunday. As far as the metrics go, UVa has been one of the nation’s top teams, as was expected in the preseason. The Wahoos rank 11th in adjusted offensive efficiency and fourth in adjusted defensive efficiency. They are shooting 39 percent from 3-point territory (32nd best in the country) and have the fifth-best turnover rate of any offense in Division I. On the defensive end, UVa has been good as always even given a few slip ups, particularly at Maryland. Virginia hasn’t been particularly flashy but has done exactly what was expected, which is better than most teams can say at this point.





2. The Hoos have a manageable remaining non-conference slate before ACC play opens next month.

The Cavaliers will get a 10-day rest during their final exams and will resume play on December next Wednesday in Columbia. The Gamecocks have been a bit of a disappointment this year at 4-5 on the season, including losses to Stony Brook, Wofford, and Wyoming. Frank Martin’s team did give undefeated Michigan a pretty good game on Saturday and, like UVa, will be off until the two teams meet. Thereafter Virginia will host a 3-7 William & Mary team at JPJ next weekend. The Tribe snapped a three-game losing streak on Saturday with a win at Hampton but have really struggled out of the gate this season. The Tribe have been poor on the defensive end of the floor, allowing 80 points on 6 occasions in their first 10 games. UVa will close out 2018 at home on New Year's Eve against 5-4 Marshall, which made a run to the second round of the NCAA Tournament last year. The high-flying Herd offense is averaging 85 points per game, led by senior wing Jon Elmore (20.1 points per game), who scored 27 in the first round win over Wichita State in March.





3. As expected Hunter, Jerome, and Guy are leading the team offensively.

Tony Bennett has tinkered with the starting lineup a bit, but De’Andre Hunter, Ty Jerome, and Kyle Guy have been mainstays. And to the surprise of no one, those three are the team leaders in most offensive categories. Hunter, now in a starting role after coming off the bench last season, is leading the team in scoring at 15.6 points per game and rebounds with 5.3 per contest. He doesn’t take as many 3s as Guy and Jerome but he’s making them at a 45.5 percent clip. Hunter’s nine points against VCU was a season low and the sophomore wing already has three 20-point games and one double-double under his belt this season. Jerome seems to have improved his offensive game a bit from last season, and his hot shooting has gotten UVa out of a couple of jams early in the year. He is averaging 13.7 points per game and making 43.1 percent of his 3-point attempts. The junior guard had a pair of 20-point efforts to start the season and has been over 10 points in all but two of UVa’s games. Guy, meanwhile, was a bit quiet in the season opener but has been a weapon on offense in each game since. His best performance came in College Park, when he made five 3s and finished with 18 points in 38 minutes of game action. Hunter, Jerome, and Guy have all been consistent throughout the first nine games of the year and UVa knows exactly what to expect from that trio on a nightly basis.



