So, what sort of things do we know about the Hoos? And what questions linger? Following the win over the Spiders and then yesterday's press conference in Charlottesville, here is our latest installment of The 3-2-1.

The offense looked really good in spots on Saturday and the defense solid. But there's no doubt that the Hoosiers, who won at FIU 38-28 in their opener this past weekend, are likely going to be a very different foe. Even without a couple of weapons, IU looks to be going into its next game as touchdown favorites.

With UVa's opener now in the rearview, there's plenty to digest ahead of this Saturday night's matchup at Indiana (7:30 p.m., BTN), a game that as it was last year will be an even bigger test than the opener. The Wahoos vanquished one ghost in throttling Richmond and now set their sights on getting a W over a team that bested Bronco Mendenhall and his program a season ago.





1. Transfer quarterback Bryce Perkins is exactly as advertised.

So much of the preseason was focused on the changes to UVa's offense, the added explosiveness, and specifically the ability of the team's new quarterback to be a dynamic playmaker on the ground who demands a lot of attention. And, aside from the early pick-6, he made great decisions and was as tough to check as expected. To the tune of 293 all-purpose yards and four total TDs, Perkins had the kind of debut all quarterbacks would dream love to experience. Given the pieces UVa has at the skill positions, there's no reason this offense can't have a great deal of success this season if Perkins continues to provide the sort of playmaking ability he showed in Game 1.





2. Injury news is tough but not insurmountable.

While UVa was fortunate to get several key pieces back in the fold going into the opener, things swung a bit on Monday when UVa announced that backup center Tyler Fannin—who in the preseason was expected to return to action soon—is now expected to miss the entire season with a foot injury. Adding to that was the loss of ILB Dominic Sheppard and transfer DL Cassius Peat. Sheppard, who had an exceptional offseason, is out for the year with an ACL injury and Peat, who landed at UVa after leaving Michigan State for the JUCO world, will be giving up football following a shoulder injury. The only silver lining in all of this is that all were solidly in backup roles and realistically the injuries only become a problem for Virginia if the Wahoos suffer other injuries down the road. Still, especially in the trenches, thin just got thinner.





3. At this point Mendenhall isn't set on a kicker just yet.

So much of the UR game was solid for UVa but one thing that continues to be a huge question mark is what the Cavaliers can expect from their kicking game. While Brian Delaney was certainly very good at booming the ball through to the end zone on kickoffs, AJ Mejia missed his lone field-goal attempt and yesterday Mendenhall said that he wanted to see more in practice. It wouldn't be a surprise at all to see freshman Hunter Pearson getting some looks soon. "I am still trying to identify where that range is," Mendenhall said, "and sorting out the difference of how to use both of our kickers...So I've got to push harder in practice to try to create scenarios to get that dialed in quicker so it doesn't just show up at game time."



