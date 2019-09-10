As is our custom, we’re going to break down a few things we know, pose two questions we still have, and give you one prediction as the Wahoos head deeper into game week.

Now that Week 2 is fully behind us and coming off yesterday’s press conference and the release of the updated depth chart, we’ve got some takeaways from how things are shaking out heading into No. 25 UVa’s matchup on Saturday against Florida State (7:30 p.m., ACCN).

1. Virginia is very aware of not stepping into a turnover trap

When you roll to a 52-17 win to open you home slate, there are going to be few hard takeaways from the outcome that give you much pause. For some fans that night and apparently for the team in film study thereafter, the two interceptions that Bryce Perkins threw in the win over William & Mary certainly stood out. The senior captain had gone 146 pass attempts without throwing a pick and those two INTs sullied what was otherwise a solid night. On Monday, head coach Bronco Mendenhall made clear that he’s not worried about Perkins turning it over at that kind of clip going forward. “I believe facts are our friends and I love statistics,” Mendenhall said yesterday. “I think he had the longest streak in the country of not throwing an interception, so if that’s the case I think you would view it is an aberration rather than something I’m worried about. Both settings were pretty consistent scrambling and forcing throws and trying to do more than what the play allowed. So, I’ll rely on the 140-something attempts he had before those than just the last couple.”

Perkins agreed, saying he thought he was “trying to do too much” on those two plays and that it’s not something he can allow to be an issue going forward.





2. The safeties have to play better against the Noles.

One thing that stood out in UVa’s 30-14 season-opening win at Pitt was the play of its safeties. According to Mendenhall, that group didn’t fare as well against the Tribe on Friday night and the play on the back end could really play a big role in how the Hoos fare this weekend.

“In Game 1,” Mendenhall said, “I thought our safety play was very strong. In Game 2, not as strong as Game 1. So, I would say that it’s so far been good, not great, with flashes of both—it being great and good.”

The safety play is important because the way the Cavaliers play there sets the tone.

“They’re critical,” he said. “The way we use our safeties, they’re not only necessary for coverage both man and zone, but they have to be integrated in the run front and make tackles when called upon to do that, which is the way that we keep points down….We ask them to do a lot. They aren’t easy positions to play, neither physically nor mentally. Usually how they play determines the points allowed.”





3. FSU is still a very talented, very capable team.

With so much talk about the Noles and where things are in Willie Taggart’s second year at the helm, even Vegas believes UVa should win this game. But Mendenhall, ever the measured voice, doesn’t think the program is down. He sees a capable team that doesn’t lack for talent.

“They’re dynamic and explosive and capable of putting a lot of points on the board and doing it really quickly,” he said.



And Mendenhall explained that FSU’s tempo also provides different challenges both for the Seminoles and for their opponents.

“There is a complementary toll that that takes on your entire team, and so every coach just has to decide what brand of football they want to play,” Mendenhall said. “The more plays the defense plays, the harder it is to limit points. The faster an offense goes, they usually have a great chance to score more points but in terms of time of possession or in terms of the effect it might have on your defense, that sometimes works the other way just by volume of plays. So, I’m not going to say what’s not working because I think they’re capable and skilled, and, man, really talented defensively. But I’ve been in systems that require you play a lot of plays and I’ve been in systems that don’t require you to play a lot plays. From a defensive coach’s perspective, less is more.”



