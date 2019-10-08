As is our custom, we’re going to break down a few things we know, pose two questions we still have, and give you one prediction as the Cavaliers head deeper into game week.

With the 20th-ranked Wahoos set to travel to South Florida this Friday night to face Miami (8 p.m., ESPN), the coaching staff certainly understands all of the ways Virginia must improve if the program is going to keep its Coastal Division lead. Given all of what Bronco Mendenhall had to say yesterday, there are certainly some storylines to keep track of over the next few days.

The first of UVa’s two bye weeks is now in the rear view and there’s a level of urgency around the next five games that wasn’t quite as prevalent beforehand.





1. Three players have been lost for the season due to injury.

When I asked Mendenhall for an update on several injured players early in his first press availability since the end of the Notre Dame loss, he said he had a list of names to read off who were out for the season. Most notably, that includes inside linebacker Rob Snyder, who is out with a lower leg injury, and backup center Tyler Fannin, who injured his foot against Old Dominion. also included is backup cornerback Heskin Smith.

So, what does that mean for the Hoos going forward? The most immediate impact may be on an already thin O-line, where Fannin had been the second center and filled in for Olu Oluwatimi against ODU. With Oluwatimi healthy, starting right tackle Dillon Reinkensmeyer is listed as the primary backup in the middle. If Oluwamitmi were to go down or re-aggravate that injury he suffered to his snapping hand against FSU then the Cavaliers could certainly turn to Reinkensmeyer or even ask Chris Glaser to move over from right guard.



At linebacker, UVa was already pretty deep with Jordan Mack and Zane Zandier inside but losing Snyder is a blow. That loss means the depth takes a big hit but it also means the Cavaliers are more likely to lean on first-year Nick Jackson. He had impressed the coaches throughout fall camp and the early part of the season, which is why he’s been on the two-deep and why he’s one of three rookies who have played in all five games. Jackson should prepare himself to make contributions going forward because there's no doubt UVa will need him.

As for Smith, per PFF data he’s only played in 19 snaps from scrimmage this season, all of which came in the blowout win over William & Mary. With Bryce Hall locked in as the starter, the question becomes who will his understudy be and for now that appears to be Fentrell Cypress. To this point, the 5-foot-11, 170-pound rook has played in one game (at Notre Dame) but only on punt coverage.

Not all injury news was bad, however. Not only did Mendenhall says the Hoos are getting first-year WR Dontayvion Wicks back following his concussion a few weeks ago but he also didn’t rule backup QB Brennan Armstrong out for the year. Instead, the redshirt freshman is “still recovering.” While UVa would obviously love to have him back sooner than later, knowing he’s not done for the rest of the season is a step in the right direction.







2. Mendenhall and Co. are doing all they can to improve the run game.

There were no apparent “big” changes to UVa’s depth chart along the offensive line other than an “or” being added between Glaser and first-year Ja’Quay Hubbard at right guard and between Ryan Nelson and Joe Bissinger at left guard.

But it was apparent from Mendenhall’s comments that those inside the McCue Center share the opinion among fans that the O-line is the difference between this team reaching its goals and coming up short. And the head coach wants things to move along as fast as possible.

“Our offensive front is really the position group right now that’s controlling the speed in which we can progress,” he explained. “Because of its direct effect on the run game and the pass game, there’s really no offensive play where that can be a workaround. It has to go through the offensive line.

“And I would say in general, rather than just this week, it is a continuation of work that’s happened [from] the minute I arrived here,” Mendenhall added. “We have needed graduate transfers, we’re developing players, we have enough scholarship players now while we work on the quality. Our run game yardage is about 70 yards off pace from where it was a year ago per game. The sack total versus Notre Dame was a little bit of an outlier in relation to why the protection hadn’t been outstanding or up to my expectations previously, that game was obviously a higher yield against us than what I had hoped for…There is no comfort zone for our offensive line, there’s continual expectation, asking and directing and prompting and driving. And they want to get better, they need to get better, and they’re working hard to get better. That’s just a matter of factually where we are.”

Mendenhall also mentioned that Robert Anae has taken on a more hands-on role with parts of the line as he and OL coach Garett Tujague look to move the entire group along as quickly as possible.

“The volatility again is surrounding our front, quite frankly,” he said. “And so one of the things [is] that we have additional resources, so when I was the defensive coordinator at New Mexico we played against Texas Tech a number of times and Robert was the offensive line coach there, which he also did at Arizona. And so, yeah, we’re working double time, where Coach Anae is taking some of them, Coach Tujague is taking some of them, my oversight is part of it as well. And so I feel comfortable with the plan. It’s just how fast we can make the progress needed to reach the goals that we have in the time frame that we want. It’s not a matter of intent or desire…I just want the work capacity and the yield to be successful enough to help our team and that’s what I’m asking for.”





3. The bye week gave UVa plenty of time to self evaluate.

Lastly, all teams go into off weeks during the season looking to get healthier as well as looking for ways to improve. That was certainly the case for the Hoos, though the potential changes they will make, Mendenhall explained, are not quite as grand as they might have been in the past simply because of the way the program evaluates on a weekly basis.

“Bye week, there’s preparation and there’s study and there’s reframing and resetting and renewal,” he said. “And you really never know if that’s applicable or effective until you apply it. And practice is helpful but until we see how we play, we won’t know if we have applied it or studied well enough to improve our program or not. I believe the bye week was effective and helpful, not only from a self-understanding, but an early start on our next opponent and the Coastal Division.”

Whereas in the past the bye would produce grander results now the continued self scouting and evaluations help to do a lot of the heaviest lifting.

“There used to be more revelations but because our self-scout processes that go on each week and we have systems in place that are yielding information after every exposure to an opponent, the bye week just gives you more time to digest and sometimes go a little deeper and asking specific questions,” he explained. “And I would say when we have time in a bye week or sometimes even in offseason, it yields maybe one or two things that are substantial, verifies almost everything else. And there might be one surprise in there but because again, the processes are so well defined and continue on a weekly basis so [it doesn’t produce] as much as it used to be in my earlier days as a head coach.”



