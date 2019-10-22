As is our custom, we’re going to break down a few things we know, pose two questions we still have, and give you one prediction as the Cavaliers head deeper into game week.

What Bronco Mendenhall saw from his squad against the Devils showed serious improvement but given that this one isn’t in Charlottesville, there’s a level of focus and production that UVa must meet in order to get a win.

Now, Virginia (5-2, 3-1 ACC) carries the Coastal Division lead to the Bluegrass State this Saturday afternoon to face Louisville (3:30 p.m., ACCN) in a matchup that seems far more intriguing now than prior to the start of the season.

Coming off an impressive 48-14 beatdown of Duke this past weekend when UVa seemed to dominant the Blue Devils in all phases, things are looking up for the Cavaliers as they head back out on the road for the first of their final two games away from home.





1. The changes on offense have led to increased production.

When he began to share his comments at yesterday’s press conference, Mendenhall made clear that the team had impressed him in picking up such a sound victory over the Blue Devils especially when it came to the way they responded in fixing much of what needed attention following the loss at Miami.

“They worked extremely hard,” he explained, “and we asked them to work extremely hard the week leading up to our game against Duke, following the Miami game. We made some progress in areas that were targeted.”

That undoubtedly included the offensive line play and execution in the red zone, which both showed improvement despite not being where the program wants just yet.

“I think there is certainly an amazing amount of work that’s going into the technical emphasis,” Mendenhall said. “But there’s also a lot of work going into the schematic emphasis. Again, delivering the ball on time is critical, having some semblance of balance in the run game is certainly critical, and then being able to have our quarterback carry the ball more frequently also helps.

“There’s multiple things,” he added later. “We altered our preparation model—which has been in place for years—to give us more focus and time in that area, which then allowed some personnel changes because of the extra time that we thought might help not only with what we were currently doing but whom we were playing. It yielded a higher degree of outcome. Not a perfect outcome but a higher degree of outcome than the week before. You know I believe that organizations are designed for the results they get, so I had to look at the organizational design…We altered our design. Whether that holds for the rest of the season in terms of outcome, we’ll see. But through one game, I was encouraged.”





2. With Brennan Armstrong back, UVa can run Bryce Perkins more.

Among the offensive tweaks Virginia employed against the Blue Devils was using Perkins as a runner, something that Mendenhall said was directly tied to Armstrong being back in uniform. That’s a change that folks should expect to continue to see going forward.

“Brennan Armstrong became available late in the week,” Mendenhall noted. “We had an option to play him, but at the risk of possibly it not quite being ready yet and so chose not to.”

Because he was in uniform, the Hoos were able to run Perkins more often. He finished with 22 carries for 62 yards and three TDs.

“I was asked after the game or the point was made of now that Brennan is back does that affect why we made the decision to run Bryce more, and that answer is yes,” he said. “We’ve made and taken a lot of effort not to include our quarterback in the run game while our primary backup has been hurt, knowing that would not only affect that game but possibly the rest of the season. So we’ve done our best to work around or have offense without Bryce as a running threat, maybe just as a scramble threat. The game against Duke, that was the reintegration because Brennan is back.”





3. The maturity and development of De’Vante Cross has been clear.

When Bryce Hall went down with a season-ending ankle injury, it required changes in UVa’s secondary. Coming off his first full game back at corner, Cross earned solid reviews. And his execution coming out of that change was a product of his maturity and experience.

“I remember early going to Pitt and playing De’Vante at corner because we didn’t have anyone,” Mendenhall said. “And he had been playing cornerback and receiver, we just moved him and put the next best athlete out there with very little training and we didn’t win the game nor was it really fair to him to really expect him to play at a high level other than he was a good athlete and going to compete.

“Now that we’re gaining some maturity in the program,” he added, “and some depth to have experienced players when one goes down and you can move two and get a similar result…it gives you a chance to keep competing for your division, which we have as good a chance as anyone through, what, seven weeks, right? A little over halfway. And if you’re a college football coach or a college football player on any team you want a chance as late as possible to be in contention for that and we still are.”



