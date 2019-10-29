As is our custom, we’re going to break down a few things we know, pose two questions we still have, and give you one prediction as the Hoos head deeper into game week.

Head coach Bronco Mendenhall said yesterday that he feels like he’s got a pretty firm grasp on what went into the loss and where the Cavaliers must improve if they want to keep pace in the division.

Though UVa (5-3, 3-2 ACC) still controls its own path in the Coastal Division, the margin for error is razor thin as the Wahoos head to Chapel Hill for Saturday’s matchup against North Carolina (7:30 p.m., ACCN).

Following a blowout win over Duke, most assumed UVa had figured out some lasting fixes to its offensive woes. But the yo-yoing continued this past weekend, as the Hoos struggled against one of the league’s poorer defenses in a 28-21 loss.





1. UVa believes the turnovers (those committed and not forced) are the problem.

When Mendenhall began his press conference yesterday he spoke of how a few plays and a few players changed the outcome and were in his mind at the center fo why UVa left the Derby City at 28-21 losers. He explained later that to him the issues in the three losses this season really lie in turning the ball over too often and not forcing nearly enough turnovers despite the defense playing well.

“What this season has shown us in our three losses is what will get in the way of that is turning the ball over at a higher rate and not taking it away,” he said. “So the turnover differential right now has raised itself, our awareness of that.”

Whether it’s because the team has been on the road or not, the point is that turnovers are the issue. Statistically, Mendenhall explained, UVa is among the worst teams in the nation both in terms of turning it over too much and when it comes to forcing turnovers. Surely the protection issues and decision making have played a role but the bottom line remains the same.

“The outcome still being we’re turning it over at too high a level in our losses and not taking away at a high enough level,” he said. “So if you stripped everything else away, that predictive statistic right now is probably the core of one or two plays short.”





2. With Jordan Mack not available for the first half, UVa will go with Nick Jackson.

It’s hard to lose a senior captain in the middle of the defense (especially when you’ve already lost an All-American cornerback). But after his targeting ejection on Saturday, Mack will miss the first half of Saturday’s matchup in Kenan Stadium. Mendenhall said yesterday the only thing he doesn’t like about new starter Nick Jackson and classmate Josh Ahern inside is that the two lack experience. With Rob Snyder out for the season, the Hoos have no choice but to ride with their first-year options.

“Our roster, probably like everyone else’s going into Week 9, is becoming thin and right on the verge of being functional for practice and having to modify practice to get the preparation needed,” Mendenhall said. “Certainly if we had Rob Snyder that would be a huge advantage but we don’t. We really like our two first-year linebackers and not only Nick Jackson but Josh Ahern. We like him every day in practice. We like their capability, we like their mindset.

“What we don’t like,” he added, “is their experience as they’re getting experience. But this week of practice will certainly help. They both will have to step up because they are our depth now, at least for the first half, and one is the starter and one is the backup or our third linebacker in. And so it doesn’t take long now for you to start seeing more youthful faces as we head down the stretch.”

Later, Mendenhall lauded Jackson’s ability to understand the scheme and his role in it.

“Nick is really smart and him being able to keep up with the insertion, not only physically, but mentally, and he has the ability to play and make plays, and he tries hard,” he said. “So he’s adjusted to the culture, embraced the culture, he’s a capable playmaker, and he’s smart. When he came in it was not Jordan Mack and there was a drop off, but understand the circumstances I was happy with the way he played and proud of him.”





3. The Cavaliers see a lot of similarities to how UNC’s season has gone.

The Heels are coming off a heartbreaking six-OT home loss to Virginia Tech followed by a miraculous last-second win at arch-rival Duke. At 4-4 overall with a 3-2 league record, Carolina remains in the hunt in the division and there are similarities that Mendenhall sees in his and Mack Brown’s clubs.

“I think that, man, North Carolina looks like about every other team in the Coastal, and that’s a compliment,” he said. “There is quality coaching, quality players, and they’re competing hard. Most games are going right down to the final possession…Their season looks a lot like ours and vice versa. Ours looks about like anyone else’s at this stage.

“Luckily we’re still at the top of the division,” Mendenhall added. “We know within four weeks that thing could flip upside down, sideways, in about 20 different variations. Yeah, race to the finish, one game at a time. It’s an intriguing matchup. Meaningful matchup for both teams.”



