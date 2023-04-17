1. Players aren’t forgetting but instead are attempting to move forward.

Spring games are usually a time to evaluate the roster, determine who the breakout candidates are, and see which position groups need some work heading into the summer and fall camp.

For UVa, Saturday’s game meant so much more.

This weekend marked the first time the Cavaliers played at Scott Stadium with fans since the loss to Pittsburgh, just one day before the tragic shooting that claimed the lives of three incredible young men. Long before the Spring Game began, it was clear that this was about much more than football, as we watched players stream in from the Wahoo Walk, end up on the field, and eventually many of them saying prayers or reflecting in the ‘UVa Strong’ endzone, which featured the names and numbers of Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry.

Seeing Mike Hollins back on the field, given everything he’s gone through both physically and emotionally, was the brightest spot in Saturday’s proceedings. He found the end zone in the second quarter, getting the biggest cheer from the crowd on the day. The fact that he is both physically able and mentally ready to be back on the field, is tremendous.

“We’re the ones that are fortunate to be on the grass, where three young men are not fortunate to be on the grass, and their families will not have a chance to see them play on the grass again. So it kind of puts it in perspective” Tony Elliott said of his team’s ability to get back on the field for Saturday’s game. “And then once you get back playing as a football player and a competitor, that’s your safe place, to be honest with you. Once the whistle blows and they put the ball down, nothing else matters. It’s where you can find peace, you can find solace. And then once you step off the field, then reality kind of comes back into perspective.”

UVa’s players showed a spirited effort on Saturday afternoon and while there’s plenty of work to do on the field it’s clear that the team has come a long way both inside and outside the lines since the events of last November.





2. It’s difficult to evaluate the defense with so many key players out.

Virginia’s offense was under the microscope on Saturday given the struggles last season and some key personnel changes. The defense feels like more of a known commodity, though on Saturday it was difficult to learn much about where the defense is or isn’t due to availability.

UVa had plenty of likely starters or rotation players in Saturday’s game and there were flashes from all three levels of the defense. But the Hoos also had a lot of players unavailable for the game, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, which makes John Rudzinski’s group a bit harder to evaluate.

Virginia was without potential starters Aaron Faumui, Chico Bennett, Josh Ahern, Hunter Stewart, Jonas Sanker, Su Agunloye and Elijah Gaines while also being without a few rotation players as well. With that many guys missing from all three levels, and the team already split in half for the scrimmage, we didn’t get to see anything resembling a starting defense out there on the field. The offense had a much better day in this year’s Spring Game than last year but of course they did so against many backups.

The good news is that most if not all of the absences are short-term things or acts of caution. It seems that the team is in good health entering the summer and come fall camp we’ll get a better sense of what the starting defense looks like and how the two-deep is coming together.





3. Special Teams still needs plenty of work.

Spring games can be tough to evaluate in all three phases but it was clear that the special teams units have plenty to clean up.

After the game, Elliott explained that with just 15 spring practices and so many priorities, it’s difficult to get a lot of special teams work in, especially for return units. In fall camp, there is far more time to focus on special teams and making sure the right players are being utilized on all coverage and return groups.

On top of the lack of time to prep, the special teams units were also broken up, with two teams playing against each other in Saturday’s game.

Still, there were several errors or areas of concern heading into the summer. Demick Starling misjudged a kickoff and dropped it, giving the Blue team a short field with a recovery. Starling’s speed is a potential game changer but on special teams it’s more important to play clean than anything else. There was also a muffed punt later in the game that led to another recovery for the kick team, and a short field. In the kicking game, there were three missed field goals, none of which were particularly long. Two misses came from newcomer Vadin Bruot and Will Bettridge missed another.

Special teams will need to be more reliable this fall if the Cavaliers are going to take a step forward. Perhaps its lack of practice time or having coverage units broken up for the sake of the scrimmage, but it seems like a safe bet that there will be a significant focus on special teams in the fall.



