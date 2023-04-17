The 3-2-1: Cavaliers put a cap on spring with solid showing
Three Things We Know
1. Players aren’t forgetting but instead are attempting to move forward.
Spring games are usually a time to evaluate the roster, determine who the breakout candidates are, and see which position groups need some work heading into the summer and fall camp.
For UVa, Saturday’s game meant so much more.
This weekend marked the first time the Cavaliers played at Scott Stadium with fans since the loss to Pittsburgh, just one day before the tragic shooting that claimed the lives of three incredible young men. Long before the Spring Game began, it was clear that this was about much more than football, as we watched players stream in from the Wahoo Walk, end up on the field, and eventually many of them saying prayers or reflecting in the ‘UVa Strong’ endzone, which featured the names and numbers of Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry.
Seeing Mike Hollins back on the field, given everything he’s gone through both physically and emotionally, was the brightest spot in Saturday’s proceedings. He found the end zone in the second quarter, getting the biggest cheer from the crowd on the day. The fact that he is both physically able and mentally ready to be back on the field, is tremendous.
“We’re the ones that are fortunate to be on the grass, where three young men are not fortunate to be on the grass, and their families will not have a chance to see them play on the grass again. So it kind of puts it in perspective” Tony Elliott said of his team’s ability to get back on the field for Saturday’s game. “And then once you get back playing as a football player and a competitor, that’s your safe place, to be honest with you. Once the whistle blows and they put the ball down, nothing else matters. It’s where you can find peace, you can find solace. And then once you step off the field, then reality kind of comes back into perspective.”
UVa’s players showed a spirited effort on Saturday afternoon and while there’s plenty of work to do on the field it’s clear that the team has come a long way both inside and outside the lines since the events of last November.
2. It’s difficult to evaluate the defense with so many key players out.
Virginia’s offense was under the microscope on Saturday given the struggles last season and some key personnel changes. The defense feels like more of a known commodity, though on Saturday it was difficult to learn much about where the defense is or isn’t due to availability.
UVa had plenty of likely starters or rotation players in Saturday’s game and there were flashes from all three levels of the defense. But the Hoos also had a lot of players unavailable for the game, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, which makes John Rudzinski’s group a bit harder to evaluate.
Virginia was without potential starters Aaron Faumui, Chico Bennett, Josh Ahern, Hunter Stewart, Jonas Sanker, Su Agunloye and Elijah Gaines while also being without a few rotation players as well. With that many guys missing from all three levels, and the team already split in half for the scrimmage, we didn’t get to see anything resembling a starting defense out there on the field. The offense had a much better day in this year’s Spring Game than last year but of course they did so against many backups.
The good news is that most if not all of the absences are short-term things or acts of caution. It seems that the team is in good health entering the summer and come fall camp we’ll get a better sense of what the starting defense looks like and how the two-deep is coming together.
3. Special Teams still needs plenty of work.
Spring games can be tough to evaluate in all three phases but it was clear that the special teams units have plenty to clean up.
After the game, Elliott explained that with just 15 spring practices and so many priorities, it’s difficult to get a lot of special teams work in, especially for return units. In fall camp, there is far more time to focus on special teams and making sure the right players are being utilized on all coverage and return groups.
On top of the lack of time to prep, the special teams units were also broken up, with two teams playing against each other in Saturday’s game.
Still, there were several errors or areas of concern heading into the summer. Demick Starling misjudged a kickoff and dropped it, giving the Blue team a short field with a recovery. Starling’s speed is a potential game changer but on special teams it’s more important to play clean than anything else. There was also a muffed punt later in the game that led to another recovery for the kick team, and a short field. In the kicking game, there were three missed field goals, none of which were particularly long. Two misses came from newcomer Vadin Bruot and Will Bettridge missed another.
Special teams will need to be more reliable this fall if the Cavaliers are going to take a step forward. Perhaps its lack of practice time or having coverage units broken up for the sake of the scrimmage, but it seems like a safe bet that there will be a significant focus on special teams in the fall.
Two Questions
1. How do the RB carries shake out in the fall?
There is probably no position group on the roster deeper than running back. In Saturday’s game, UVa fans got to see how many options the Hoos truly have. Hollins rushed 11 times for 40 yards and a score. Rising sophomore Xavier Brown finished with 60 yards on 11 carries of his own. Cody Brown rushed six times for 18 yards, and Perris Jones had a pair of carries for 12 yards. Even UVa’s walk-on back, Jack Griese, got into the action. The Chantilly native was one of the surprises of the game, rushing 12 times for 90 yards and a touchdown. Clemson transfer Kobe Pace warmed up and got in the game early, but seemed limited and didn’t play in the second half.
Going into fall camp, UVa doesn’t necessarily have to have a strict pecking order but it will be interesting to see how carries and reps are broken up among the backs. There are a variety of skillsets that can compliment each other, and plenty of overlap between the backs as well. Not to mention, UVa enrolls two more running backs this summer in the 2023 freshman class.
Can freshman Jaden Gibson get on the field at receiver this season?
Early enrollees usually get a big boost from participating in spring practice. It allows them to get to know the school early and showcase their abilities before fall camp while also learning the schemes and expectations.
UVa fans saw a pair of true freshman make an impact on Saturday’s game. And while quarterback Anthony Colandrea shined, it’s difficult to see him playing a lot this fall, outside of injury issues mounting up. But his classmate, Gibson, might be a candidate to earn some immediate playing time.
UVa’s receiver room is being turned over in a dramatic way, with so much production out the door and new faces moving into larger roles. While it seems that the Hoos have some decent options emerging, Gibson looked comfortable in Saturday’s game and saw plenty of targets. The Georgia prep record-setter caught a pair of passes for 18 yards and a touchdown from Colandrea. He looked like a sharp route runner who didn’t seem out of his element and one who certainly has potential to be a starter down the road.
But even as a freshman, don’t be surprised if Gibson works his way onto the field on a decent number of snaps.
One Prediction
The passing game might not set records but will be better in 2023.
It was just one afternoon in April, but Virginia’s passing game did look more crisp on Saturday than it did in last year’s spring game, or in the fall. Tony Muskett seems to have the inside track in UVa’s QB competition, and with Jay Woolfolk not playing on Saturday, Muskett got to make his case. And overall, he did a nice job, going 11-of-14 passing for 149 yards, including a 63-yard touchdown pass to JR Wilson. Muskett wasn’t perfect, but he had some nice zip on throws that were delivered accurately nearly all of the time. His touchdown throw to Wilson was a fantastic ball.
And while the QB position battle continues, Saturday did give UVa fans a chance to see what the receiver room will look like. Malachi Fields looks the part and had an effortless four-catch performance. Malik Washington displayed some speed in the return game and has enough reps under his belt at Northwestern that we all know what he can do. Wilson may have been the biggest pleasant surprise, hauling in four catches for 87 yards and a score.
The offense still needs plenty of work and the effectiveness of the passing game will come down to efficient QB play, better consistency at receiver, and good blocking. But based on what we’ve seen so far this spring, Muskett looks the part of a Power-5 starter and if he doesn’t win the job, that means he got beat out by Woolfolk who will have to perform quite well to win the job.