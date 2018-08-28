



1. Early injury concerns are not gone but have been alleviated somewhat.

There's still several days between now and kickoff but as it stands, UVa is getting good news on the injury front. Both Jake Fieler and Richard Burney have returned to the offensive and defensive lines, respectively. And their inclusions on yesterday's depth chart are significant, especially in terms of Burney being listed as a starter following his having missed time due to a concussion. Given the lack of depth on the D-line, it's also important that Mandy Alonso (who would likely be a starter when fully healthy) is close enough to full strength to be listed on the depth chart, too. Though OL RJ Proctor isn't listed, Mendenhall mentioned during his opening remarks that there were some players who were close to returning. If Proctor is in or close to that group that's very good news for the Cavaliers and comes not too long after many fans were worried about the injury news that seemed to be stacking up.





2. Position battles may not be all the way over.

Joey Blount beating out Brenton Nelson at one of the safety spots might be a technical victory of sorts but Mendenhall made clear this is the ideal situation he'd like to have, where one good player was pushing another good player. Both of them will play, he made clear, and the back and forth nature of the battle isn't going to slow down any time soon. After saying Darrius Bratton was ahead of Tim Harris at one cornerback spot, Mendenhall had included an "or" there by the time the depth chart emerged. And on the other side of the ball, while there's still no definitive answer as to who's the backup quarterback it certainly appears that Hasise Dubois and Joe Reed have continued to stand out among a wide receiving corps that's looking for someone not named Olamide Zaccheaus to make big contributions this season.





3. There's a whole lot of youth on that depth chart.