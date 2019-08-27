As is our custom, we’re going to break down a few things we know, pose two questions we still have, and give you one prediction as the Wahoos head deeper into game week.

The first Monday press conference of the 2019 season has now officially come and gone. And we learned a few important details yesterday from Bronco Mendenhall and several players, including all three team captains, that help frame things going into Saturday night’s opener at Pitt (7:30 p.m., ACCN).

1. The youth movement appears to have been steadied.

When UVa released its depth chart yesterday, it included a number of interesting nuggets. For example, Wayne Taulapapa is the first name listed in front of both PK Kier and Lamont Atkins at running back with “OR” separating them all. That remains one of several spots like that. Still, there were some firm answers provided by the official depth chart and one thing that appears to be missing is the abundance of “Fr.” under the year column. In fact, only one true freshman—former four-star Rivals100 standout Jowon Briggs at NT—is listed as a starter. Fellow 2019 signees Nick Jackson (listed as the backup to Jordan Mack at the Mike ILB spot), Dorien Goddard (the backup to Hasise Dubois at one wideout position), and Ja’Quay Hubbard (listed behind Dillon Reinkensmeyer at right guard) are the only other rookies among the two-deep from scrimmage. Clearly many more first-years will play but it’s a very, very good sign for the Wahoos that their best recruiting class in years is full of talent that doesn’t appear to be needed immediately. Instead, there are 13 juniors and seniors on the two-deep on offense and 15 on D. That’s solid development at work.





2. The defensive front plans to rotate and rotate often.

That Briggs has pushed himself to the front of the pack at nose tackle isn’t the same thing it would seem as both Aaron Faumui and Jordan Redmond getting heavy reps a year ago when depth was depleted. Mendenhall made it clear yesterday that the Wahoos plan to use their newly-found D-line depth, which includes Richard Burney or Faumui at left end and Eli Hanbackor Mandy Alonso at the other. “I think you’ll see a minimum of six [play],” Mendenhall said. “And to play means they’ve earned the chance to play. We didn’t play many before because we didn’t have many to play. Right now, it’s so close and there are so many that are comparable and there are slightly different strengths, and so we’ll see some more situational usage and different bodies coming in.

“Hopefully,” he added, “that allows us to be fresher, more physical, and play at a higher level up front than we have been able to do. This is new and that’s something over our previous three years we haven’t been able to do.”







3. Nick Grant refused to be moved from the top line at CB.

With Darrius Bratton out for the season due to a knee injury he suffered in camp, all indications were that when the depth chart was released Grant would be the starter at cornerback opposite Bryce Hall. But to hear Mendenhall tell it, this certainly wasn’t a case of the next guy just being crowned. Instead, Grant went about earning it every day. “Nick is a relentless worker,” Mendenhall explained, “[and] just simply wouldn’t relinquish the spot. He’s the most-conditioned player, I would say, on our team, he’s the most consistent worker currently on our team, and he’s made the most plays at corner. Whoever we throw in the mix to stack against him, he just seems to outperform them over and over and over again. Then he’s running down on kicks and running down on punts and he’s not tired and he’s back competing at corner again. So, he’s just doing more better than anyone else. That competition will go on I think probably throughout the entire year. To this point, he’s earned the chance to be the starter through his relentless work and production.”





