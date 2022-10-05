1. Hitting big plays early in games could be a big boost for the Hoos.

Virginia has been plagued by slow starts through the first five games, and in back-to-back defeats to Syracuse and Duke the Cavaliers were outscored 37-7 in the first half combined. One of the reasons that UVa has been unable to get off to a good start is the lack of success making plays down the field. When asked about the slow starts in his weekly press conference, Tony Elliott said that the potential big plays they’ve tried simply haven’t “stuck” to this point, and it has a cumulative negative impact on the team.

Missing chunk plays has set UVa up with 2nd and 3rd downs with longer distances to go, and the offense simply hasn’t been able to string enough plays together back-to-back, and so those long 2nd and 3rd downs have simply not been converted enough.

Elliott also spoke about how missing those big plays can be deflating too, while hitting them can spark a team and wake them up. Virginia has to find a way to strike out of the locker room to begin games, and despite moving the ball on some opening drives, those sequences always seem to end with the offense stalling out. If UVa can either draw something up to make a big play, or simply execute what they are already running, those plays can inspire some confidence in an offense that seems to need it bad right now.





2. Playing time decisions for true freshmen seem to be made at this point.

Elliot was asked on Tuesday about where he is with the true freshmen on the roster, who will burn their redshirt year and play more than four games, and which players will save their eligibility. Starting with the players who are going to use the year, running back Xavier Brown has already played in five games, and has been one of the key contributors thus far from the freshman class. Linebacker Stevie Bracey and kicker Will Bettridge are contributing as well, and will not redshirt this year. McKale Boley is working back from an injury but barring something unforeseen, Boley will continue to play and use eligibility this year.

Receiver Sean Wilson appeared on the depth chart for the first time this week as a second-team wide receiver. Elliott said that Wilson has been playing on special teams and the moment hasn’t been too big for him thus far, so we’ll see if he works his way into the rotation on offense. With Malachi Fields still out, perhaps Wilson could grab some snaps here and there and make an impact.

As far as players who are headed towards a redshirt season, Elliott said all the linemen except for Boley, linebacker Trey McDonald, tight end Karson Gay and receiver Dak Twitty, out with an injury, will certainly redshirt. As will quarterback Davis Lane, while fellow QB Delaney Crawford might find a role at receiver or elsewhere as the coaches try to figure out how to use his speed.





3. Elliott is working on the team’s mindset and his own sideline demeanor.

There was a lot of talk in Tuesday’s press conference about improving the team’s culture and making sure that all coaches and players are on the same page. Elliott said that in Saturday’s loss at Duke, he saw some things from the team or individual players that concerned him after they had done such a nice job dealing with travel changes and a power outage during Friday’s storm. Elliott said that the team and staff had a meeting earlier this week to talk about accountability and own some things, and he said the team seemed to respond to that, and went out and had a good practice on Monday.

Elliott also highlighted his own actions, saying that in rewatching the game he was embarrassed with some of his sideline demeanor in certain situations. He explained that the reaction was simply being upset with things that he was seeing throughout the game, but did say that he apologized to his team and staff. There’s clearly quite a bit of work to be done by many, including the head coach, in getting the team’s culture where it needs to be.