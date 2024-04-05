



1. Malachi Fields is growing as a player but also as a leader in the locker room.

Malik Washington received most of the headlines for UVa at receiver last year, and for good reason, considering how impressive his record-setting campaign was. And while the Hoos went out and added a lot of talent at receiver from the portal, hopes are still quite high for Fields.

A Charlottesville native, he was second on the team in receptions with 58, yards with 811, and touchdowns with five. Washington’s numbers dwarfed Fields of course but that’s still quite a good season for the redshirt sophomore wideout.

Fields figures to take on a larger role this fall and could perhaps be designated as WR1, but Tony Elliott said that he has grown off the field too. Elliott said that Fields was a quieter player that led by example in his first few years but is now starting to take on more of a leadership role in the locker room, which could really help a receiver room in transition with a lot of younger players.

Fields showed what he could do last fall when healthy, and now, he’ll have a chance to show that he can take his game up another level this fall.





2. The UVa staff continues to prioritize special teams during spring ball.

When asked about UVa’s all-hands-on-deck approach to special teams and special teams coaching last season, and whether or not it helped, Elliott was quick to admit that what they tried last year failed.

Virginia’s third-year head coach pointed out that the Wahoos finished dead last in the ACC in special teams, a sign of how far they have to go. Special teams were costly to the Cavaliers in several close games, something the UVa’s staff is trying to avoid in 2024.

Elliott said this week that the coaches are doing everything they can to put a better product on the field, and that starts with emphasis and putting the right players in the right spots. UVa’s head coach feels better about the team’s depth overall, which should translate to better special teams play with more available players capable of executing assignments. And Elliott said that he’ll continue to tell the team that they’ll get to offense and defense work in practice after special teams has been prioritized.





3. Anthony Colandrea and Tony Muskett are sharing reps with the first-team offense.

Muskett’s offseason surgery went well and he ended up ahead of schedule, able to participate in spring ball. He and Colandrea split time at quarterback last fall as Muskett dealt with two different injuries, and in spring practice, it’s an open competition between the senior and sophomore.

Elliott said that the two signal callers have been sharing reps with the first team evenly in spring so far, and each is trying to improve their own game, with specific goals laid out for them. And the evaluation of the two should be revealing in the days to come, as UVa does more live practice work with 11-on -1 reps. Those situations will be easier for the staff to evaluate, and figure out which QB gives the team the best chance to win on Saturdays in the fall.



