So, in lieu of our weekly grades since the team is coming off the bye week, the 3-2-1 is back today with a look at three things we learned from yesterday's presser in Charlottesville as well as two questions we have and one prediction ahead as the Hoos get ready to host Miami this weekend.

As Bronco Mendenhall and his team get ready to host Miami on Saturday night (7 p.m., ESPN2), the head coach spoke during his press conference Monday about the depth of the injuries the team is dealing with, what changes they've made to cover those issues, and what issues the staff uncovered during the reassessing of the team last week.

Without a game last weekend, the Cavaliers were able to get a little healthier and do some reassessing on both sides of the ball. Unfortunately, the health situation continues to trend in the wrong direction, meaning more will be asked from younger players on the roster as UVa approaches its Coastal Division slate.





1. Injuries continue to mount and that required changes

When the team released the depth chart yesterday, there weren't many glaring additions or omissions. But the one change that may have jumped off the page was having De'Vante Cross listed as the backup to Joey Blount at free safety. In the preseason, much was made of Cross' permanent placement at wide receiver and while he hasn't had a tremendous amount of impact there yet this season, the move back to the other side of the ball surely seems noteworthy. Mendenhall explained that, with safety Brenton Nelson still coming back from the concussion he suffered against NC State, UVa would be without Chris Moore for the rest of the season and Germane Crowell, who had filled in for Nelson in Raleigh, was also dealing with a concussion suffered in practice last week. Suddenly, the depth in the secondary that had been such a positive has turned. This might not be a change immediately felt on the field but it's certainly something worth watching.





2. The secondary isn't the only place hurting from a depth perspective.

Though Mendenhall said that he's now back practicing, it certainly doesn't seem like Malcolm Cook is a lock to be available this week against the Canes after his name wasn't listed on the depth chart at inside linebacker. Instead, UVa lists the starters as Zane Zandier and Robert Snyder with CJ Stalker serving as the primary backup to both spots. "There's just not enough players," Mendenhall said of the position, which has seen Virginia lose Dom Sheppard for the year, Cook for most of it, and Jordan Mack to a shoulder injury that will keep him out another few weeks. As important as the depth is on the D-line and in the secondary, inside linebacker is the one closest to the brink and UVa needs not only steady reps but also steady production from both Zandier and Snyder.





3. The offense is in need of one more meaningful option, be it at receiver or in the run game.

Oladmide Zaccheaus and Hasise Dubois have been pretty good for UVa this year but in order for the offense to really take a step forward, Mendenhall said, they need another playmaker to produce. With no meaningful changes apparent on the offensive line coming out of the off week (more on that in a minute), it'll be up to the known commodities to make plays. Mendenhall was clear that the offense is being carried by the pass right now because that's the part of the operation that's performing at a high level. As Tavares Kelly continues to keep "escalating" his play, the team needs either another receiver or the running game to get better in order for UVa to be more competitive with the better teams in the league.



