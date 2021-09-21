The 3-2-1: Unbeaten Wake awaits for reeling Wahoos





1. Virginia has a short week to plug the leaks on defense.

After giving up 14 total points through two games, UVa ranked fourth nationally in scoring defense heading into Saturday night’s game in Chapel Hill. The Wahoos were also 18th in the country in total defense and 23rd in passing yards allowed.

That was before a defensive performance that was among the worst in program history. The Tar Heels scored 59 points and racked up 699 total yards, the most every allowed by a UVa defense. After reviewing the film from UNC, Mendenhall on Monday reaffirmed his blunt postgame critique of the defense’s night.

“Execution was very inconsistent and poor at best,” he said. “And lack of assignments and just basically being where we needed to be frequently or infrequently led to just lots and lots and lots of yards, plays, points, et cetera.”

Carolina’s offensive explosion dropped UVa to a tie for 70th in the country in scoring defense at 24.3 points allowed per game, and No. 92 in total defense at an average of 406.3 total yards allowed. On film, Mendenhall saw players out of position or unable to beat blocks and make plays. The biggest issue, he said was poor tackling, which had not been a concern after the season’s first two weeks.

On Friday night, that defense will face a Wake Forest offense that “really no one else in college football is running, at least at the Power 5 level,” Mendenhall said, “so it’s difficult to prepare for.”

“It’s pretty simple, right,” he explained. “There's a player in conflict most all the time if you choose to play zone, and if you choose to play man, they like the personnel they have at wide receiver, running back, quarterback, so they like their match-ups.”

That scheme has allowed Wake to average at least 30 points in each of the last four seasons. (According to David Teel of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Clemson is the only other ACC program to average 30-plus over that stretch). The Demon Deacons are fifth in the league in scoring at 39.3 points per game through three games this year. They’ve put up those points with a balanced attack, ranking sixth in the conference in rushing (183.3 ypg) and eighth in passing (233.0 ypg).

Mendenhall acknowledged on Monday that with the short week to prepare, there won’t be enough time to fix all that ailed the defense in Chapel Hill. It’s his job to prioritize what gets addressed in practice, mentioning the big plays that have plagued the Wahoos going back to last season. He also said he won’t take back more of the defensive play-calling responsibilities.

But Mendenhall was also hopeful that the short week would provide additional urgency in practice as his team got ready to face Wake.

“When you have a week like that and you have weaknesses exposed or you don't play to your potential or you're disappointed after some hard setback, man, I like kind of being under the gun to go, and so sincerely I believe that could be helpful,” he said. “Now, it doesn't mean against this type of opponent and this type of offense it's going to be easy, but I do like the urgency that could be effected.”



