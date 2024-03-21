



1. Virginia dragged its way to the NCAA Tournament but this team wasn’t close to competing for championships.

UVa bowed out of the NCAA Tournament and ended the season in embarrassing fashion on Tuesday night, but for Cavalier fans following the team all year the latest blowout loss was nothing new. UVa had a few highs throughout the season, beating four teams in the NCAA Tournament field and finishing the season with 23 wins and a third-place finish in the ACC with a somewhat unexpected NCAA Tournament bid. But while they had metrics somewhat comparable with the rest of the bubble, this team never really passed the eye test outside of an eight-game winning streak from January into February.

UVa lost six games by 20+ points this season, the same amount of losses by that margin suffered over an eight-year stretch from January 2014 through November 2022. Some of those losses came against quality teams, like North Carolina, Wisconsin and Duke. But the Hoos also dropped blowouts to non-tournament teams like Memphis, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. Add the Mountain West’s sixth-place finisher to that list now.

Virginia’s defensive efficiency was solid, ranked seventh nationally heading into the final few weeks. But that number was largely built through blocks (fourth nationally) and steals (44th), and while the other metrics were solid, the defense waned when it played better competition. Virginia’s offense, however, was a disaster for large stretches of the season, finishing 210th nationally in efficiency, just a few spots behind a 9-24 Georgia Southern team that started the year 0-12. UVa scored 60+ points in regulation just once over the final nine games (72 at BC) and failed to reach 50 in five of those games.

Not exactly a strong finish.

It’s great to get 23 wins and making the NCAA Tournament is always notable. But Virginia never looked like a good/great team all year, and relied on sneaking by with a lot of close wins, beating up on bad teams (13 wins against teams outside the top 100 in KenPom), while getting undressed against teams with a pulse and sometimes by teams that didn’t really have one.

Tuesday’s loss in Dayton was simply confirmation of what we’ve seen all year.





2. UVa didn’t have the roster it needed to compete, largely because transfer additions didn’t work out particularly well.

Like many college basketball programs, UVa saw a lot of roster turnover from one season to the next. The Cavaliers brought back just one starter (Reece Beekman), two younger role players asked to take on more responsibility (Isaac McKneely and Ryan Dunn), and one veteran role player (Taine Murray). Everyone else was suiting up for the Hoos for the first time.

Three of the four transfer addition spent most of their career at low-major programs before arriving at UVa and it showed.

Jake Groves was about as expected, playing off the bench, scoring 7.4 points per game and shooting 45.9 percent from deep. He didn’t always change games, but he did have the impact consistent with the incoming expectations.

But the other three didn’t, at least not this year.

Jordan Minor was brought in to fill a huge need in the frontcourt, and barely played for the first half of the season. He certainly had his moments in the back half. Minor ultimately scored just 4.3 points per game and wasn’t a major factor. Dante Harris was a bench player that missed a bunch of time to injury, and finished the year playing just 13.8 minutes per game, shooting 28 percent from the floor. Andrew Rohde was probably the biggest disappointment, as his offensive game didn’t translate from a great freshman season at St. Thomas. He played 25.2 minutes per game, but shot just 29.3 percent from the field, 25.7 percent from long range, and scored 4.3 points per game.

It’s worth noting that UVa’s freshmen didn’t do a lot, either, so it’s not all on these four guys. But sometimes the portal shines on a program and sometimes it doesn’t. This year, the talented added didn’t match the talent that left, and this team was significantly worse than the last.





3. Without Beekman, it would’ve been really bleak.

While this 3-2-1 has been largely negative, we should give Beekman one final bit of praise. UVa’s senior guard flirted with the NBA before deciding to return to school, and while he wasn’t able to lead Virginia to a very successful season, he was holding the team together for most of the year. Beekman led the team in scoring at 14.3 points per game and dished out 6.2 assists per contest. The Milwaukee native also won ACC Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight year, becoming only the third player to do so.

His decision to come back got UVa back to the NCAA Tournament. If he hadn’t returned, UVa would have gone in the portal to replace him, but the returns almost surely wouldn’t have been good. Beekman might not have been the flashiest player or hit the highest highs, but he was a steady presence for UVa during a period of transition. It’s a shame that he didn’t get an NCAA Tournament win in his career but he accomplished a lot in his four seasons in Charlottesville.



