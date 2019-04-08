There's some question if the Raiders, also playing in their first title game in school history, will be at full strength. Power forward Tariq Owens suffered a lower leg injury on Saturday night against Michigan State and it remains to be seen how much that could impact tonight's matchup.

After the night Kyle Guy had on Saturday, helping his team rally from four points down with less than 10 seconds remaining and pushing them into the finale, it'll be interesting to see how he and his teammates fare against arguably the nation's best defense.

The Wahoos (34-3) come in as a slight favorite but for all intents and purposes this is a pick 'em. That's in large part because Texas Tech (31-6) has been playing at an even higher level in this tournament relative to the regular season.





1. Virginia and Texas Tech took different paths to get here.

UVa fans haven’t had it easy during this NCAA Tournament run. The Hoos got out to a slow start against Gardner-Webb in the first round and their comeback win was the biggest deficit any team has overcome to win a game in this year’s event. After a comfortable win against Oklahoma, the Cavaliers had to survive a defensive struggle against Oregon that came down to the final minutes before pulling off an incredible overtime win over a red-hot Purdue team in the Elite Eight. And on Saturday night, Guy sunk three free throws with less than a second left to stun Auburn. Texas Tech, meanwhile, has traveled a different kind of road to the championship but traversed the more difficult path with far less drama. The Red Raiders coasted past Northern Kentucky and Buffalo in the first two rounds before blowing out 2-seed Michigan in the Elite Eight. Tech battled with Gonzaga for most of the game before pulling away late for a six-point upset win and here in Minneapolis, the Red Raiders led Michigan State for more than 30 minutes en route to a 61-51 victory. In Beard’s third season in Lubbock and fourth as a Division I head coach he has Texas Tech playing for its first national title.





2. Tonight's game will feature the two of the nation’s best defenses.

Virginia has long been considered the nation’s top defensive team but Texas Tech has emerged as another national power that heavily emphasizes excellence on that end of the floor. The Red Raiders rank first nationally in defensive efficiency, allowing opponents to score 58.8 points per game. They rank near the top in a slew of defensive categories, including effective field-goal percentage allowed (second), turnover percentage (11th), two-point defense (third), 3-point defense (ninth), and block percentage (fifth). Texas Tech has faced some of the best offenses on its run through the tournament and has only allowed one opponent to break 60 points in a game (Gonzaga, 69). Michigan State ranks fifth nationally in offensive efficiency and the Raiders held them to 15 of 47 from the field at 0.85 points per possession. Like UVa, Texas Tech will play man defense but its objectives are different: The Red Raiders look to force opponents into tough shots like UVa does but also emphasize creating turnovers by going for steals a lot more often. Texas Tech ranks 37th nationally in steal percentage while the Cavaliers are outside of the top 100 in that category.





3. Texas Tech is led by likely lottery pick Jarrett Culver, who is complemented by excellent role players.

There probably isn’t as much star power as network executives would have preferred but tonight's title game will feature a pair of projected lottery picks going head to head and several other intriguing matchups. Virginia’s De’Andre Hunter will probably match up quite often with Culver, both of whom are highly coveted NBA lottery prospect. Culver didn’t have his best game against Michigan State but made a few big shots down the stretch, including a big 3 to end a late Spartans rally. Culver, like Hunter, is a two-way player that can knock down jump shots and also get to the rim. The 6-foot-5 sophomore leads the Red Raiders in points per game (18.6), rebounds per game (6.3), and assists per game (3.7), and will be one of the most talented players that the Hoos will have faced all season. But Culver isn’t the only player UVa will have to shut down, which was evident in Saturday’s win over MSU. Graduate transfer Matt Mooney had an impressive performance, scoring a game-high 22 points and making four of his eight attempts from beyond the arc. Mooney and fellow guard Davide Moretti both averaged double-figures during the regular season and the matchup between UVa’s “Big Three” of Guy, Hunter, and Ty Jerome against Culver, Mooney and Moretti should be compelling. The Raiders also have several talented frontcourt players, led by forwards Owens and Norense Odiase, both of whom have had big moments during Tech’s five-game run through the Tournament.



