The Cavaliers are set to begin spring ball on Tuesday and in the practices thereafter leading up to the spring game on April 28th, it's clear that UVa has a lot of work to do given the end of last season and the personnel losses.

As evidenced by our position by position breakdowns in our Forecast series, there is a lot to like about Virginia's 2018 chances. But there are also a host of realities that Bronco Mendenhall and his program must deal with in order to not take a step backward following a solid 2017 season and return to a bowl game.

Here are three key storylines to follow as the Wahoos get set to return to the practice field in less than a week.



