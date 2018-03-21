Ticker
football

Three big storylines facing UVa once spring ball begins next week

Bronco Mendenhall and the Cavaliers are coming off a 6-6 bowl season.
The Cavaliers are set to begin spring ball on Tuesday and in the practices thereafter leading up to the spring game on April 28th, it's clear that UVa has a lot of work to do given the end of last season and the personnel losses.

As evidenced by our position by position breakdowns in our Forecast series, there is a lot to like about Virginia's 2018 chances. But there are also a host of realities that Bronco Mendenhall and his program must deal with in order to not take a step backward following a solid 2017 season and return to a bowl game.

Here are three key storylines to follow as the Wahoos get set to return to the practice field in less than a week.


