Three University of Virginia football players were killed Sunday night after returning back to Charlottesville from a class trip and the alleged shooter, a former walk-on player, is in custody.

Per UVa President Jim Ryan, the student-athletes who were shot and killed just after 10 p.m. included Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, Jr., and D’Sean Perry.

Two other students, whose identities Ryan and other officials have yet to confirm publicly, were also injured in the shooting. One of them is in good condition and the other critical.

The alleged shooter is a current student and former walk-on football player, Christopher Darnell Jones. It is believed he was on the field trip as well but officials did not confirm that during an 11 a.m. news conference on Monday morning. Jones, who has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder in addition to other warrants, was apprehended during the aforementioned press conference as UVA Police Chief Tim Longo was giving an update.

While a shelter-in-place order for students was lifted late Monday morning, Ryan did announce that UVa’s basketball game this evening against Northern Iowa had been canceled along with all classes and extra-curricular activities.