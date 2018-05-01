After wrapping up its final practice of spring on Saturday afternoon, Virginia goes into the rest of its offseason with a few more answers. While there might still be plenty of question marks, too, Bronco Mendenhall and his staff have to feel good about the work their players put in and the development they've seen.

Naming a starting quarterback—even if it felt like a formality—is a step in the right direction for a team that is not only replacing its two-year starter but also installing a new scheme. But the running back group is as deep as projected and the playmakers are stepping up just as Mendenhall and OC Robert Anae had hoped.

It's easy to overreact at times to what happens in spring, especially in the final practice. But there are some things to take away from the 15-practice session and how things look heading into the summer.

Here are three key offensive takeaways from UVa's spring.



