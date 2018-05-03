After UVa wrapped up its final practice of spring on Saturday afternoon, we dropped some key points for the offense going into the offseason. Today, it's time to shine the light on the other side of the ball as the Wahoos look to replace a pro at all three levels of the defense.

The story on defense for Virginia is one that requires nuance. The Cavaliers have a depth problem on the defensive line but at the same time they boast one of the best defensive backfields in the league and several quality pieces at linebacker. What that all boils down to is that if UVa can get something reasonable and consistent from the D-line, the defense as a whole has a chance to be even better than it was a year ago.

Despite the unit's losses, there are important contributors back including a pair of sixth-year Richmond natives who (if healthy) could have a huge impact on how things trend for Bronco Mendenhall and his group.

Here are three key defensive takeaways for the Hoos coming out of spring ball.



