In what was almost surely the first time a Virginia head coach has held a video press conference from his home, UVa’s Bronco Mendenhall spoke to reporters for nearly 40 minutes on Thursday morning, the first time he’s spoken publicly since the team’s spring practices and game were canceled. Here are our three big takeaways from his time talking to media outlets:



There were important personnel announcements



Because Mendenhall treated this media availability the same as he would his typical “pre-spring” press conference, he began by focusing on changes within the program. That includes confirmation of our reporting early last month that both Lamont Atkins and PK Kier would not be returning. Mendenhall said this week that Atkins has decided to give up football and already has a post-graduation internship lined up in San Antonio while Kier is now focused on finishing his degree “soon” at the university. Joining several walk-ons who have decided to leave the team, there are four other underclassmen who will be leaving. Mendenhall confirmed the public announcements by both Seneca Milledge and Major Williams of their departures in addition to adding two other redshirt freshmen to the list. “RJ Harvey has made a decision and has left the university,” Mendenhall said. “He’s transferring to a junior college. As well as Ja’Quay Hubbard, is transferring to a junior college.”



If there had been spring ball, many would have been held out



As is the case in ideal circumstances most years, there are always a number of players who had offseason surgery who are unable to participate in spring ball. For a team that played two postseason games, it’s fair to expect that number to be higher. For UVa this spring, had the Cavaliers been able to practice they would have been without a number of key contributors including on offense wide receiver Nathaniel Beal, offensive linemen Bobby Haskins, Ryan Nelson, and Dillon Reinkensmeyer and on defense Jaylon Baker, Joey Blount, Darrius Bratton, Antonio Clary, LBs T.C. Harrison and Hunter Stewart, and place kicker Brian Delaney. Mendenhall said that there were also a number of players who would have had limited or no contact including De’Vante Cross, Brenton Nelson, and Rob Snyder on D with OC Olu Oluwatimi as well.



UVa’s staff is meeting and preparing for anything



It’s fair to say that the bulk of Mendenhall’s time yesterday was spent discussing the potential options for the way things might go and how the program is preparing. As of this week, only a handful of players remained on Grounds specifically because it was better for their specific needs to be there as opposed to at home. But that number continues to dwindle. Therefore, it shifts the onus for the coaching staff (and particularly the S&C personnel) to being able to continue leading the players and preparing them from afar. NCAA rules allow for a lot of virtual communication but coaches cannot “coach” during this time. They are only allowed to discuss non-football matters while being able to send players information to work on. As a staff, Mendenhall said they’re meeting virtually every day just as they would in normal conditions and he has a command center of sorts established at his ranch. He mentioned the possibility of the season being impacted and that, without spring ball, the staff is preparing for all of those potential realities. “The reality is that we’re all capable as professionals to get our teams ready, with whatever time frame that we have,” he said. “I’m sure everyone will do their best to make sure that everyone has an equal opportunity to do that whenever that is. There’s all kinds of options that could happen.” To Mendenhall, a “legitimate” season is the conference season plus the postseason. He explained that ideally the season would be able to be played as planned but that if it is impacted, the potential for using what he called the “pre-season” games, or more specifically the out-of-conference games, could be used as time to get teams ready for their conference slates. There’s also the potential for the NCAA to “give back” spring ball and let teams have more instructional time with their players in the summer. Time, of course, will tell what schools are able to do depending on how the spread of the virus plays out. For now, UVa remains focused on working diligently to be prepared. “Spring practice has huge benefits for player development,” he said yesterday, “especially when you have a new quarterback. However, to say that you can’t get a team ready without that just isn’t true. It’s more challenging, it’s more difficult, it’ll take more work and more innovation, but when you measure that against the circumstances we’re in it really doesn’t seem that important, quite frankly, in relation to the broader perspective. “So, we’ll do what we’ll have to do, what we’re allowed to do, and when we can do it to make the most of our football program and our team,” Mendenhall added.

