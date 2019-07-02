Today in the Three-Point-Play national analyst Eric Bossi takes a look at how reclassification has led to some tweaks in 2019’s final rankings. Also, a look at what appears to be emerging as a big three for USA Basketball’s U19 squad and how some of the top free agent signings ranked as high schoolers. STARTING FIVE: July storylines to track

1. FINAL ADJUSTMENTS TO 2019 HAVE BEEN COMPLETED

Zeke Nnaji (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

It used to be that we released a final ranking for a class sometime in late April or early May of their senior year. After that, we didn’t need to make changes. But, in today’s era of reclassification, we’ve had to continue to tweak things as we go. This year, we have decided that, moving forward, July 1 is going to be the last date that we will add anybody to the “final” rankings and because of that, recent Cincinnati pledge Zach Harvey and Marquette’s Symir Torrence have been added to the 2019 rankings. Of course, adding guys who you have been evaluating as members of one class is tricky because they are losing a year of expected development. Also, in the case of Harvey we are talking about someone who missed much of the season due to injury. So, we’ll be on the conservative side of things and enter Harvey in at No. 60 and Torrence in at No. 90 overall. While discussing the inclusion of those two, we also got to talking about a few of the 2019 prospects who made big impressions on us at USA Basketball’s U19 tryouts in June. So, based on additional information and an extra chance to see them, we’ve decided that it is appropriate to give Arizona-bound big man Zeke Nnaji, Virginia-bound shooting guard Casey Morsell and Kansas State-bound shooting guard Dajuan Gordon bumps. Nnaji moves to five-star status at No. 22 overall while Morsell moves up to No. 49 and Gordon up to No. 71.

2. BIG THREE EMERGING FOR USA U19 SQUAD?

Cade Cunningham (Courtesy of USA Basketball)

Not surprisingly, the Bruce Weber-coached USA Basketball U19 squad has come out firing in the FIBA World Cup. Through a pair of pool games the team is averaging over 106 points per game and shooting an impressive 56 percent from the field (despite making just 24 percent or so of their 3-point attempts) and at least through the early goings a big three of Iowa State sophomore Tyrese Haliburton, Mississippi State sophomore Reggie Perry and 2020’s No. 2 ranked Cade Cunningham has started to emerge. Speaking of reclassification, Haliburton was actually bumped out of the final 2018 Rivals150 due to reclassification but even had be not been bumped, a spot in the very back end is proving to have been way too low. He looks like a potential All-Big 12 player and future NBA first-rounder while averaging an incredibly efficient 16 points, eight assists and two rebounds a game. A former five-star prospect, Perry was beastly in the post during team tryouts and he’s continued that In Greece, averaging 15 points and eight rebounds per game while making over 56 percent of his field goal attempts. As for Cunningham, well he’s continued doing everything he’s done all spring. Call him a point guard, call him a point forward, call him anything you want as long as you call him a stud. He’s done a little bit of everything while averaging 14.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

3. LOOKING AT FREE AGENT WINNERS AS HIGH SCHOOLERS

Kevin Durant (AP Images)