When Virginia hired Ricky Brumfield in January to be the team's 10th assistant coach, the Cavaliers obviously hoped he would come in and make an impact both on special teams and in recruiting. And in the case of three-star athlete Devin Boddie, Brumfield is looking to do both.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news