CavsCorner - Three-star ATH Hill breaks down his decision to pick Virginia

It was a decision that had been coming for some time. Three-star ATH Rodney "Deuce" Hill probably could have made the call before Tuesday night, when the Peach State standout told Bronco Mendenhall he was ready to commit. “Why not Virginia?” he asked. “They make you feel at home.” Though he ended up with a pretty lengthy offer list, which Virginia Tech recently joined, Hill told Rivals that he chose the Cavaliers among a final group that included Minnesota, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, and Wisconsin Led by regional scouts Charles Mack and Evan Butts as well as OC and inside receivers coach Robert Anae, the Wahoos left a lasting impression on Hill and how he would fit in as a slot receiver/RB that carried through to his commitment. “I’m close with Coach Mack and Coach Butts and Coach Anae,” Hill said. “We talk everyday. We talk not just about football but life things. I can talk with them about stuff that’s going on in my life, not only football.”





So what was it about UVa? “They always kept close contact with me,” he said. “They constantly called me, everyday checking on me. They treated me like family. They also have good relationships with both of my parents. They’ll call them during the day and talk to them and have great talks with them.” That’s what went into his decision Tuesday night, following his third Zoom call with the staff, to make it official. “I had my mind made up some weeks back and I just was waiting on the right time,” the 6-foot playmaker admitted. “Just touring the facility and talking to coaches, at the end of it I announced it to Coach Mendenhall, Coach Butts, Coach Mack, and Coach Anae and they were going crazy. “It was amazing,” he added. “I love the feeling.” Hill, the second member of UVa’s 2022 class along with three-star TE Karson Gay, has a feeling about what’s ahead not just for him but the program as a whole. “It feels great to be committed to UVa,” he added. “Like I said, ‘Why not UVa?!’ Big things are going to be coming in the future. Just sit back and watch!”

