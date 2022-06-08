Three-star CB Lee talks about committing to the Wahoos

On Sunday afternoon, it was three-star cornerback Jarvis Lee who got that ball rolling when he became the third commitment of the class, Elliott’s inaugural group in Charlottesville.

It was a busy few days on Grounds last weekend when the Cavaliers hosted several key targets in the 2023 for official visits. Tony Elliott and Co. would go on to add two of them to fold, picking up a pair of commitments in as many days.

Lee, a Green Cove Springs (FL) product, had 23 tackles last season, three interceptions, and seven pass breakups as a junior this past season. Playing corner at the next level is the plan but the 6-foot, 165-pound DB also had four catches for 99 yards and a touchdown along with a punt return that went the distance in his junior season.

Prior to his commitment to UVa this weekend, Lee held 18 offers from Iowa State, Navy, Pitt, Purdue, Missouri, and Washington State among others. He also was getting interest from Miami but no offer had been extended as of yet.

Despite the offers and interests, it took just one trip to Charlottesville to sell him on the Cavaliers. On that trip Lee was sold by what he heard and what he saw and informed Elliott that evening that he was in.

On his visit, Lee says he saw “a program on the rise, the coaches, the players…they are building something special. I want to be a part of that and serve notice to the ACC.”

That is a sentiment echoed by a lot of folks who have been around Elliott and his staff since they arrived on Grounds, the vision the coaches as well as the administration have for the program stands out.

In addition to getting that feeling about the staff, Lee also felt at him in Charlottesville.

“I see a town and college that is well connected,” he said, “and they take pride in the school and athletics, that is fun to be a part of.”

While on his visit Lee got to spend more time with Elliott and get to him and DBs coach Curome Cox more in depth. That’s especially important in his situation because he’s planning to enroll in January.

While many recruits talk about the plans for the program, they also tend to talk about the feeling they get from the coaching staff about playing for them and that was no different for the Sunshine State standout.

“They made you feel welcomed, they made you feel at home, and they were honest about everything no matter what the question was,” he said.

On his visit Lee also got to talk to other recruits, players such as linebacker Miles Greene of Highland Springs who committed the following day.

“We talked, we hung out,” he said. “Now we’re going to be teammates.”

Lee said that he plans to return to Charlottesville this fall for a game in person before enrolling in January. Once he arrives to Charlottesville for the second semester, he has every intention of “contributing and doing all I can to help out the team and get us to the next level.”



