It’s been a busy few weeks for Virginia as the Cavaliers have earned a series of commitments, including one last weekend from three-star running back Xay Davis.

The Collegiate School standout had been trending heavily towards the Wahoos for quite some time prior to his decision:

After a few spring visits, Davis decided it was time for him to end his recruitment last Friday, choosing the Cavaliers over Coastal Carolina and Old Dominion as well as a handful of FCS offers.

Following his announcement, CavsCorner was able to catch up with Davis to discuss his decision.

"UVa checked all the boxes for me," he explained. "Great academically, great football program, great culture. It just felt like home.”

Throughout his recruitment Davis was able to build strong relationships with multiple members of the Cavaliers coaching staff including head coach Tony Elliott and running backs coach Keith Gaither. Since UVa offered Davis, the coaching staff has made the 6-foot, 185-pound running back feel like a priority.



